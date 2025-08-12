Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 4-star Edge Rusher Jake Kreul
Oklahoma landed a major defensive prospect on Tuesday.
Class of 2026 edge rusher Jake Kreul committed to the Sooners on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show just after 11 a.m.
“For this next chapter of my career, I’m going to be chasing SEC championships, chasing national championships, chasing greatness at the University of Oklahoma,” Kreul said on the show.
Listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds, Kreul is ranked the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 9 edge rusher in the 2026 class by 247Sports. The other two finalists for his recruitment were Texas and Ole Miss.
Kreul took official visits to Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and OU in June before narrowing his list down to Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss in July.
As a junior at the IMG Academy in Florida, Kreul registered 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and six sacks in 2024. He attended the Under Armour Next camp in Miami earlier this year and earned “Alpha Dog” honors by 247Sports.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins believes that the Sooners are getting a game-changing player.
“Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles,” Ivins said in his evaluation of Kreul. "Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age. Testing profile and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro.”
Prior to Kreul’s commitment, Oklahoma had the nation’s No. 41 class, per 247Sports.
Kreul is the 16th player to commit to OU in the 2026 recruiting cycle. According to 247Sports, Kreul is the fourth 4-star prospect to join the Sooners’ class, along with quarterback Bowe Bentley, linebacker Jakore Smith and wide receiver Daniel Odom.
Kreul’s decision comes one day after Class of 2026 4-star wide receiver prospect Davian Groce chose Florida over offers from Oklahoma and several other major programs.
The Sooners are coming off a campaign in which they went 6-7 overall for the second time in Brent Venables’ three-year tenure in Norman. OU won just two conference games in its first SEC season, beating Auburn and Alabama.
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.