Oklahoma Lands First In-State Commitment of 2026 Cycle
Oklahoma finally landed an in-state recruit for the 2026 class.
Xaiver Okwufulueze, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound athlete from Owasso, OK, verbally committed to the Sooners on Tuesday, per Rivals recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett.
Okwufulueze will slot in at receiver in Norman.
A two-sport athlete, Okwufulueze has played both basketball and football for Rejoice Christian School.
Last year, he played both receiver and cornerback for Rejoice Christian.
He hauled in 46 catches for 901 yards and nine touchdowns, and he also added four interceptions and 31 tackles.
Okwufulueze is rated a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports’ Composite Ranking and Rivals.
He’s the No. 8 player in Oklahoma and the No. 32-ranked athlete in the country per 247Sports’ rankings.
Okwufulueze committed to OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, TCU and others.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Brent Venables Calls on Fans Ahead of Oklahoma-Michigan: 'It Takes Everybody'
- Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott 'In a Great Head Space' and 'Close to 100 Percent'
- Oklahoma WR Deion Burks on Battling Michigan: 'It's Definitely Personal'
He took a pair of official visits, one to Arkansas and one to TCU in June, and Okwufulueze unofficially visited Norman in March.
Okwufulueze announced he’d received an offer from the Sooners’ coaching staff on Monday, and he committed on Tuesday.
The Sooners now have 19 players verbally committed to their 2026 class.
Quarterback Bowe Bently is the highest-rated offensive commit in the class.
He’s joined by receiver Daniel Odom, offensive linemen Deacon Schmitt and Noah Best, running back DeZephen Walker and tight ends Tyler Ruxer and Ryder Mix.
Oklahoma’s highest-rated verbal commitment in its 2026 class is edge rusher Jake Kreul.
Kreul is joined by linebackers Jakore Smith and Beau Jandreau, defensive linemen T-Ron Richardson, Matthew Nelson, James Carrington and Brian Harris and defensive backs Derrick Johnson II and Niko Jandreau.
The Sooners also have a Trace Rudd committed, who is a kicker from Overland Park, KS.
With Okwufulueze's commitment, the Sooners moved up to the 20th-ranked class in 247Sports' Team Rankings.
This weekend, Oklahoma will have a major chance to make a great impression in front of a horde of visiting recruits.
This week’s matchup with No. 15 Michigan has the attention of the college football world, and OU has made it a major recruiting event.
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Wolverines is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the contest will be broadcast on ABC.