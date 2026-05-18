Oklahoma's Dakoda Fields Sued by Former School Oregon

Oklahoma cornerback Dakoda Fields, who transferred to Norman on Jan. 5, is being sued by his former school, the University of Oregon, for an alleged breach of contract.

The news was first reported by The Daily Emerald, and shared by The Oregonian's Ryan Clarke.

NEW: Oregon is suing former football player Dakoda Fields for alleged breach of contract. @DailyEmerald 1st. #GoDucks https://t.co/7HcUKPBUzf — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) May 18, 2026

Oregon recently filed the lawsuit after Fields failed to make a payment to his former school by April 20. Court documents filed May 15 in Lane County Circuit Court state that Fields agreed to pay $39,882.30 for a release from his contract with Oregon when he chose to transfer.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to the initial report, both Fields and Oregon agreed to reduce the amount by $10,000 if payment was made by April 20, a deadline he allegedly did not meet.

The suit states that Fields paid $29,882.30 per their initial revenue-sharing agreement, though Oregon is pursuing the remaining $10,000, now with interest.

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Fields spent two years in Eugene under head coach Dan Lanning. He only saw action in one game after suffering a lower leg injury entering his true freshman season in 2024.

Fields was the No. 92 overall prospect and the No. 6 cornerback in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. Overall, he graded as a four-star prospect per all services. Injuries and other young corners thriving early pushed Fields lower and lower on the depth chart.

Lanning spoke about Fields on November 5 of last year when Fields left the program. "He didn't come to work today," Lanning said. "We haven't talked to Dakoda. So I guess that's the way it goes nowadays.”

Oklahoma represents a clean slate for Fields, who may factor heavily in the Sooners' cornerback rotation behind entrenched starters Eli Bowen, Courtland Guillory and experienced reserve Jacobe Johnson. 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, Fields earned opportunities with OU during the spring.

Fields did not reveal any details about his split with Oregon during Oklahoma's Spring Media Day in early March.

"There's a lot of stuff behind closed doors personally that I can't really talk about," Fields said on March 9. "I tore my ACL my freshman year going into the first game week. (Lanning) was telling me I was about to start and things just didn't go my way after that. I didn't really heal correctly after going into the 2025 season and ultimately that's what led me into going into the freshman start."