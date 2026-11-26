NORMAN — Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons has faced Oklahoma before. The circumstances were questionable, but considering Lane Kiffin was making the decisions it makes more sense.

Kiffin brought Simmons in on goal line situations twice against the Sooners in the 2025 matchup between OU and Ole Miss. It was a questionable decision not because of a poor opinion of Simmons’ play, but because Trinidad Chambliss had quite a bit of success as the starter in the game.

Simmons’ two pass attempts fell incomplete and the Rebels settled for field goals on both drives.

A year later, Kiffin isn’t there to try and force Simmons into some gimmicky role. Now he leads a Missouri offense that transformed from a ground-and-pound attack to a unit that isn’t afraid to stretch the field.

It’s now the job of the Sooner defense, particularly the pass rush, to keep Simmons from capping a highly-efficient season with a win.

“(Simmons) has had a fantastic year,” Brent Venables said on Tuesday. “Plays really clean. Makes very few mistakes.”

Venables is correct in his assessment. Simmons has thrown for over 2,500 yards, tossed 25 touchdowns (leads the SEC) and only suffered four interceptions (also tied for lead among starting SEC quarterbacks.

Simply put, Oklahoma cannot afford Simmons to become comfortable in the pocket.

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Oklahoma defensive end Danny Okoye celebrates after a fourth-down stop against Texas A&M. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

“It's gonna be a challenge,” Danny Okoye said on Monday. “Mizzou's a really good team. The same energy we had about having our last home game and playing for the seniors and everything, that's what they're gonna be carrying into their game on Saturday, and we're hoping to just come up to them, meet the occasion and play how we play.”

While Venables will dial up plays to attack Simmons, it will also come down to not only the secondary's ability to make things difficult for Tiger receivers, but there efforts in keeping Missouri from gaining traction on the ground.

“Obviously, it’s a little different, but they still have that running threat,” Eli Bowen said. "It definitely gives us another aspect to hone in on and focus on because they do a lot in the passing game, and the receivers are on time with the QB. They’re on the same page a lot of the time.”

If the Sooners want to finish their regular season on a four-game winning streak, stopping Simmons will be a huge priority. Against the better defenses on their schedule (Texas A&M, Texas and Georgia), Simmons threw six touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen celebrates after breaking up a pass against Ole Miss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Those numbers don't tell the story. Against Georgia, Simmons threw three of those six touchdowns and tossed a pick as well. It was 31-7 in favor of the Bulldogs at the half.

Oklahoma may need to conjure up similar pressure as Georgia against Simmons.

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