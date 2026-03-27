Oklahoma's Michael Fasusi Turning Film Critiques Into Trench Warfare Gains

NORMAN — Michael Fasusi lived the life most hot-shot recruits dream of when they're being recruited. The 6-5 titan of a young man played and started for most of his freshman season to rave reviews.

According to Pro Football Foucs, graded out only behind upperclassmen Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula and Derek Simmons. Only Maikkula remains, emphasizing the importance of Fasusi's early playing time going into 2026.

But those rave reviews may fall on deaf ears if you ask Fasusi. While he's proud of the work he and his teammates accomplished last season, his focus lies with correcting the failures of last year.

"I was watching film and I'm just like, running down my notes as I'm watching myself, and I'm thinking about last year," Fasusi said after practice on Thursday. "The way we would have done this last year, the way we would have treated this zone last year going outside would have been so much different to what I'm doing now."

Oklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi goes through a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Anytime a young player shows the awareness to think more about their mistakes than their successes — and there was plenty of that — it’s a sign of maturity and growth that bodes well for their development.

That maturity, along with Fasusi's physical gifts, played into Bill Bedenbaugh's decision to ride with the blue-chip freshman in 2025.

Now with Fasusi's experience under his belt, spring represents his first opportunity to take the next step.

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"I see myself getting better at this," Fasusi said. "What can I do to make it even better? So I definitely see myself getting better in every single scheme, every single block. At the same time, now it's just, what can I do to make it even better?

Fasusi, mature beyond his years, can pinpoint exactly what his struggles were from last year. If he can improve on them, it will go a long way in helping Oklahoma improve on its — as Brent Venables described it — "pathetic" running game.

"I'd probably say starting with the run scheme, like mid zone front side. Last year I did a pretty bad job just getting my hands overall inside and quick most of the time, especially on mid zone," Fasusi said.

For the non-football scheme experts, mid zone front side is a hybrid zone run play blending inside zone (tight, downhill aiming points) and outside zone (lateral stretch). It's designed for flexibility against various fronts, letting the RB read blocks and hit gaps A-C (B-gap primary).

Oklahoma offensive linemen Ryan Fodje, Febechi Nwaiwu, Jake Maikkula, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Michael Fasusi | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Fasusi's gripe with his play last year has already seen development. He's noticed that his feet are more set while his hands are attacking his opponent quicker, allowing him to be "more aggressive" while "... driving guys vertically up the field, whatever it needs to be."

This is welcome news for the assumption that Oklahoma's offensive line will enter 2026 as a more established unit, if not a strength of the offense, considering the amount of returning experience. For Bedenbaugh, who loves to tinker with his lineups, this offseason may just be about cleaning up the play of his returning starters.

Fasusi is already locked in. "We're watching film and I still see plays that I messed up last year," he said. 'It fires me up that today needs to be so much better."