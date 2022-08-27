Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to know Texas Tech

As September creeps closer, AllSooners previews every game on the 2022 schedule.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov. 26, Jones Stadium, Lubbock

Head Coach: Joey McGuire

2021 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big 12

Key Players

QB Tyler Shough

The Oregon transfer recently won the starting quarterback job in Lubbock and will have opportunities to succeed right away. Shough was originally a high-projected draft pick but struggled to find consistency during his first year as a Red Raider last season.

Shough has thrown for 2,575 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of his career, including nearly 300 yards and four scores on the ground. The talented signal caller could put up similar numbers in 2022 alone if he finds his rhythm with the Red Raiders.

WR Myles Price

Price is an intriguing player for Texas Tech and one that could certainly break out in a big way this fall. The junior has registered 828 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Red Raiders, but will have to step up and take on more volume in 2022.

The 5-foot-10 speedster is a versatile player that can do it all for Texas Tech. He could be in line to receive jet sweeps and action out of the back field, too. The Red Raiders should do whatever it takes to get the ball in Price’s hands.

OLB Tyree Wilson

Wilson was a breakout star for the Red Raiders a season ago, tallying 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The expectations are even higher this season, and could even have next-level implications.

At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Wilson is dominant wherever he lines up. He has the ideal frame for an outside linebacker and NFL scouts are taking notice. Another big season could help Texas Tech continue to improve defensively.

RB SaRodorick Thompson

Thompson has been a steady force over the course of his career in Lubbock, and notched a 10-touchdown campaign last fall. He also rushed for 500 yards.

The Red Raiders like to use a running back-by-committee approach, but with McGuire now at the helm, Thompson could see an increased workload. He’s a very talented running back that has had to split time for the majority of his career.

The rundown

McGuire seems to have energized the Texas Tech program, and Red Raider fans are invested. The team is set up to be a sneaky player in the Big 12, and has a chance to capitalize on a few upsets. If McGuire's team can produce on the field, he sure sounds like he wants to stay in Lubbock for the long haul.

“I believed that (players) would buy in to what we were going to do, but I didn’t think it was going to be as fast as it has been,” McGuire said. “It’s just been incredible, the trust that the players have put into us and how hard they’ve been working.”

Texas Tech can position itself to compete year in and year out in the new-look Big 12. A few big seasons as a launching pad would go a long way. The conference is relatively wide open and there’s talented players on McGuire’s squad. New offensive coordinator Zach Kittley can put up points in a hurry, too. His offense will be similar to the air raid and just as effective.

“He’ll say we have air raid concepts but we’re not a true air raid,” McGuire said. “In the interview, he said, ‘Coach, I’m going to find our best 11 players, I’m going to get them on the field, and we’re going to score a lot of points.’ ”

If Texas Tech experiences success this fall, it would be because Shough finds his footing at quarterback. If he can become the quarterback that was projected to be a top pick, the Red Raiders’ ceiling increases quite a bit.