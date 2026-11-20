NORMAN — Oklahoma saw their national championship hopes lofted over their heads into the hands of streaking Texas A&M wide receivers in 2002. The Sooners enjoyed a No. 1 ranking for one week only to see it dashed at the hands of Reggie McNeal and the Aggies.

That OU team would go on to win a Big 12 championship, Bob Stoops’ second of his career, and win in the program’s first Rose Bowl appearance. 2002 was a great opportunity for a run at a national championship, and they knew it.

The team knew it so well that they waited a year to let A&M know how much their upset win over them hurt.

What followed the next season was Brent Venables’ favorite game in his 18 games against the Aggies as a coach.

"Well, the favorite one was when coach (Dennis) Franchione came to Norman,” Venables said on Tuesday. “That was a great day for the Sooners.”

Oklahoma won 77-0. It was 49-0 at halftime. At the 2:06 mark of the third quarter, Aggie running back Courtney Lewis fumbled and eventual Jim Thorpe Award winner Derrick Strait picked up the loose ball and housed it for the Sooners’ 76th point of the game. Trey DiCarlo’s extra point gave OU the titanic number that lives on in football infamy — 77.

The 77 points scored by OU may be the second most important number in terms of perspective. From A&M’s point of view, a 77-point margin of defeat was and is their worst feat in program history.

OU’s 636 total yards across Texas A&M’s 54 mirrored the scale of sheer size comparison when you see a graph comparing the size of an average human next to a blue whale.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In recent years, other programs have put up points like Oklahoma did that day. Michigan dropped 78 points against Rutgers, who scored as much as the Aggies did against the Sooners in 2003.

Rutgers had enjoyed Power Five status for only three seasons in 2016. In fact, the week prior, the Scarlet Knights lost 58-0 to Ohio State. Needless to say, Michigan’s effort was impressive, but Rutgers leaves a lot to be desired.

Franchione’s first year in College Station didn’t go well — nor did his following two seasons — but A&M was still a program to be reckoned with. Oklahoma crushed them in a manner that inspired national journalists to criticize Stoops for being cruel to his opponent.

For Venables, it was also revenge not just for OU’s stumble the year prior, but for the “hardest loss” he’s ever been a part of.

“Certainly, some heartbreak,” Venables said. “A double- or triple-overtime loss in the (1998) Big 12 Championship Game when I was at Kansas State. It kept us out of the national championship.”

As the Sooners welcome back A&M to Norman — where the Aggies have only known victory twice — don’t be too shocked if you see Franchione’s face with the infamous score bug beneath him on social media.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.