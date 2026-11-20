Did Brent Venables literally save Oklahoma’s season when he fired Ben Arbuckle and promoted Jason Witten?

We should know the answer for sure in about eight days.

A season that began with such promise — a top-10 ranking backed up by a rugged schedule — quickly spun out of control as Venables’ fifth OU squad began to pile up ugly losses.

Just three short weeks ago, the Sooners were 4-4 and staring down the barrel of a losing record. Coming off another blowout loss at home to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and with trips to No. 25 Florida and Missouri and home games against No. 19 Ole Miss and Texas A&M looming, it was becoming increasingly difficult to find OU’s next win, let alone two.

Would you believe four? Just a few weeks ago you didn't.

The offense was literally lifeless, one of the worst in college football by any measurable metric. Just like in 2024, the bowl streak that Bob Stoops started more than a generation ago seemed in serious jeopardy. The fan base had either turned up the heat on Venables with continuous and toxic vitriol, or had just checked out completely.

It was actually sad. One of college football’s most demanding fan bases had developed a thick callous of apathy against their team’s repeated shortcomings.

But now, making the major move on his coaching staff and turning the offense over to a first-time college coach shows that Venables may have saved a season that was widely thought lost for good.

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It’s the exact same offense. Same players. Same quarterback. Same offensive line. But under Witten, the unit has been competent. And with Venables’ defense terrorizing opponents as usual, isn’t that the minimum standard for an offense to contribute to winning football games? Competency?

Because whatever that was Arbuckle put on display in September and October was anything but competent.

No. 22-ranked OU hosts Texas A&M on Saturday for the first time since 2011. The Aggies are 1-6 in SEC play and 0-4 on the road this year. OU is a big favorite.

This game and next week’s season finale at Missouri give Venables and the Sooners a chance to salvage a little bit of dignity in this 2026 season.

No, an 8-4 record and a minor bowl game is not what Oklahoma fans signed up for. There’s no painting over the nasty damage this season has wrought on the reputation of the program.

But finishing the season on a four-game winning streak, beating Oklahoma State or even Lincoln Riley’s USC in a bowl game (if he hasn't been fired) to get to nine wins and then promoting Witten to permanent offensive coordinator — and letting him hire his own offensive staff — would at worst leave Sooner Nation with just a little bit of hope for 2027 that the annual pattern Venables has firmly established actually points the program toward a nice rebound next season.

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