Poll Report: Oklahoma Creeps Closer to Top 10
Oklahoma is on the move again following its demolition of Temple.
The Sooners handled business in their first road trip of the year, pounding the Owls 42-3 at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
While OU travelled to the northeast to deliver a beatdown in the City of Brotherly Love, other top 15 teams hit speed bumps.
As a result, the Sooners climbed two spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll, and they rose four spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll to check in at No. 12.
Clemson, Notre Dame and South Carolina were the big losers in this week’s polls.
Dabo Swinney’s Tigers lost in Atlanta to Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets nailed a 55-yard field goal as time expired to win the early ACC clash.
Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks lost quarterback LaNorris Sellers early and got run over by Vanderbilt.
Notre Dame suffered heartbreak late, losing 41-40 after Texas A&M scored on fourth down in the final minute of the game.
Read More Oklahoma vs. Temple
- Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak Flashes Arm Talent in Win Over Temple
- How Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna's Versatility Adds to Sooners' Offense
- Oklahoma-Temple Review: PFF Grades and Snap Counts
- 'Special' RB Tory Blaylock Continued Dynamic Start to Oklahoma Career Against Temple
The Irish may have had a chance to salvage the game in overtime, but the snap was dropped on their go-ahead touchdown, resulting in a failed PAT attempt.
Coming off a huge win over Michigan in Week 2, Oklahoma showed no signs of a letdown.
The Sooners raced out to a 25-0 lead early in the second quarter against Temple and never looked back.
Quarterback John Mateer completed 20-of-34 passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 75 yards and a score on the ground, extending his streak of throwing and running for a touchdown to nine-straight games.
True freshman running back Tory Blaylock carried the ball 14 times, totaling 100 yards and two scores to help seal the win.
Brent Venables’ defense stood tall again as well.
Oklahoma prevented its opponent from scoring a touchdown for the second time this year, only allowing Temple to score a field goal that followed a Mateer interception deep in OU territory.
The Sooners surrendered 104 total yards of offense, racking up four sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the win.
Now, Oklahoma will turn its attention to SEC play.
Former quarterback Jackson Arnold and the Auburn Tigers will be in town this weekend in the Sooners’ final contest before the season’s first bye week.
Auburn enters the game ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
Kickoff for the game is slated for 2:30 p.m., and SEC Nation will broadcast live from the South Oval in Norman ahead of the conference clash.