Why QB Nick Evers Says Oklahoma is 'Destined for Amazing Things'

The Sooners' freshman quarterback says OU coaches are "super big on relationships" and he can't wait to start learning the playbook under Dillon Gabriel.

Oklahoma might not have ideal depth at the quarterback position in 2022 — they no longer have one 5-star QB backing up another 5-star QB — but the Sooners seem to have ample other attributes at the position.

Behind UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel — recently ordained the starter at OU — is a true freshman who has everyone in Norman excited about the future.

And Nick Evers feels the same way about his new coaches, quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and head coach Brent Venables.

“I love them two,” Evers told SI Sooners recently. “They’re super big on relationships and having a family atmosphere. That’s ultimately something I was looking for in a coaching staff, someone that can make me feel like family to ‘em. And they’ve really embraced me.”

Lebby said once he got his hiring paperwork out of the way upon his return to his alma mater, the first thing he did was drive to Flower Mound, TX, to continue recruiting Evers. Lebby recruited him when Lebby was at Ole Miss, even after Evers had committed to Florida. When Evers decommitted and Lebby was hired, Lebby had his priorities set.

“Man,” Lebby said, “this guy's going to be a special player. He's got a special skill set. He’s really good between the ears. And he cares.”

Evers was an early enrollee, so he’ll participate in spring practice. He’s already buried himself in Jerry Schmidt’s offseason regimen, adding muscle, strength and explosiveness while taking time to work with Gabriel on his quarterback skills.

Evers said he’s “been preparing my whole high school career — really, my whole life” to compete for a job in college. Again, Gabriel is by far the Sooners’ most experienced QB and is undoubtedly the starter. But the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Evers is trying to win the backup job.

“I’m not scared to get thrown into the fire,” he said. “I’m not scared of adversity.

“I know we’ve been going through some things with the whole quarterback situation,” Evers continued. “But what I will say is Oklahoma is in good hands. It’s one of the most winningest programs in the nation, so I know we’ll find a way to win.”

Evers said Gabriel “is gonna do amazing things at Oklahoma” and said he’s looking forward to studying under him.

“I know me and him are definitely gonna build a relationship,” Evers said. “ … I feel like I can learn a lot from him just because of his experience that he’s had at UCF. So I know he can teach me a lot of things. I know me and him are gonna be able to compete with each other, throw for throw, every single day — and bring the best out in each other.”

Nobody has gotten into the playbook just yet, but Venables said he can’t wait to get to work with both guys.

“They're two young men who are winners,” Venables said. “They come from great families. They're just tremendous people off the field, natural leaders, and are both dual-threat quarterbacks who can do a lot, let alone spin the ball.”

Gabriel is a senior but actually has three years of college eligibility remaining if he wants it. He started as a true freshman and as a sophomore, but then played just three games last season due to a broken collarbone. Gabriel took a redshirt in 2021, then still has his COVID year.

But whenever Evers’ time comes, he feels confident he’ll be ready — on multiple levels.

“He's passionate about being a good football player,” Lebby said. “He’s passionate about being a good person. He's about the right things. So excited as heck about having the opportunity to coach him and walk with him as he gets to go where he’s going to go.”

Evers might even be coming in behind other OU quarterbacks. Micah Bowens, for example, transferred last year from Penn State and recently affirmed he’s staying at OU. Walk-on Ralph Rucker won the third-string job last summer behind Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams.

However the depth chart shakes out in 2022, Evers has reason to believe the Sooners will be fine in his freshman year.

“We’re in a great spot,” Evers said. “We’ve got great coaches, we’ve got great players and we’re destined for amazing things.”