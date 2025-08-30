All Sooners

Seven New Faces to Watch When Oklahoma Takes on Illinois State

Plenty of new faces will make their Oklahoma debuts when the Sooners host the Redbirds on Saturday night.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma State transfer Kendal Daniels will debut for the Sooners on Saturday.
/ NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s highly anticipated 2025 season will finally get underway on Saturday. 

Brent Venables’ No. 18 Sooners will host the Illinois State Redbirds, where OU will debut offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer

And while there is plenty of excitement around the new play caller, his quarterback and Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott, here are seven other newcomers to watch in Oklahoma’s season-opener. 

#5 Isaiah Sategna, WR

Oklahoma Sooners / Isaiah Sategna
/ Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Receiver Isaiah Sategna is a proven commodity in the SEC. He caught 37 passes for 491 yards and a score last year at Arkansas.

He also returned kicks, and called Fayetteville home for three years. 

Sategna made the move to Norman in search of a larger role. He’s interchangeable with Deion Burks, who is back after missing a majority of last year due to injury. Satgena and Burks will both play outside and in the slot, and Arbuckle hopes the duo will be able to stretch the field vertically for Mateer. 

#5 Kendal Daniels, LB

Oklahoma Sooners, Kendal Daniels
/ NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kendal Daniels followed in Trace Ford’s footsteps to cross Bedlam lines to play defense for Venables. 

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Daniels played both linebacker and safety, which makes him the perfect candidate for Venables’ hybrid cheetah linebacker position. 

He’ll be comfortable rushing the passer, playing the run and dropping into coverage. 

The 6-foot-5 senior will have to shake off a tough year in Stillwater last year, where his effort was questioned as the season spiraled, but he totaled 105 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 2023. Daniels still ended last year with 5.5 sacks before transferring ot Oklahoma, where he seems rejuvenated. 

#9 Keontez Lewis, WR

Oklahoma Sooners, Keontez Lewis
/ Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Receivers coach Emmett Jones rebuilt his room through the portal, where he also added Southern Illinois transfer Keontez Lewis

He had previous stops at UCLA and Wisconsin before enjoying a breakout season at Southern Illinois, where he caught 49 passes for 790 yards and five scores. 

While Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson continues to work his way back from an injury sustained at the end of spring football, Lewis will have an opportunity to start alongside Sategna and Burks when Michigan rolls into Norman next week.

#4 Courtland Guillory, CB

Oklahoma Sooners, Courtland Guillory
/ Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

True freshman Courtland Guillory will split time with Jacobe Johnson at cornerback across from Gentry Williams

The 6-0 defensive back is long and a fluid athlete, and he can add size to Jay Valai’s unit if he is able to translate his strong performances at practice onto the field on Saturday and into September.

#70 Ryan Fodje, OL

Oklahoma Sooners, Ryan Fodj
/ NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s uncertain if freshman 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusui will play in the opener following his exit from practice last week, but Ryan Fodje is in line to debut against Illinois State. 

Veteran Febechi Nwaiwu will start at right guard, but OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Fodje will play this season and provide needed depth on the interior of Oklahoma’s line.

#14 Elijah Thomas, WR

Oklahoma Sooners, Elijah Thomas
/ Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Elijah Thomas is another true freshman with an opportunity to impress in the first month of the season. 

He was slotted behind Lewis and Ivan Carreon on the Week 1 depth chart, but his athleticism impressed many during spring practice and fall camp. 

Without Gibson early in the year, any receivers who make plays have a shot to get more opportunities diverted their way against Michigan and Auburn. 

#6 Tory Blaylock, RB

Oklahoma Sooners, Tory Blaylock
/ Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

True freshman running back Tory Blaylock and veteran Jovantae Barnes were the only two backs who stayed healthy and available to DeMarco Murray throughout the entirety of fall camp. 

Blaylock has earned carries in the opener, and he will also get a chance to help on special teams by returning kicks. 

Throughout spring practice, his effortless athleticism popped, and he added to his lower body throughout the summer.

It’s unclear where Blaylock will land in the final running back rotation with everyone healthy, but he should carry the ball plenty against the Redbirds. 

