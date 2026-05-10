Oklahoma Enters the Race for Highly Touted 2028 Prospects

The Sooners are making the most of their down time.

Over the last week, Oklahoma sent out several new offers to athletes from upcoming recruiting cycles.

From the Class of 2027, offensive lineman Corey Laga announced an offer from OU.

Laga is a native of Lemont, IL, and a consensus 3-star recruit. He is listed at 6-5 and 250 pounds and plays offensive tackle.

Other schools that have offered Laga include Missouri, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and UCLA.

The Sooners sent several offers to 2028 recruits, and two of those went to a pair of high school teammates.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Turner and defensive lineman Tayaun Lawrence — both of whom attend Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas — collected OU offers this week.

Turner is a 6-2, 320-pound interior offensive lineman. He is a 4-star prospect and the No. 281 overall player from the 2028 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

In addition to Oklahoma, Turner has earned offers from Arizona State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, SMU and BYU.

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Lawrence is a consensus top-100 prospect, ranked No. 61 by 247Sports. He stands 6-3 and weighs 250 pounds.

During his sophomore season in 2025, Lawrence registered 25 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Ohio State, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Texas Tech are among the other schools that have pursued him thus far.

Running back Jordan McNeil, who hails from Thomasville, GA, is another 2028 prospect who recently announced an offer.

At 5-10 and 185 pounds, McNeil is an unranked prospect, according to both Rivals and 247Sports. Still, he already has earned offers from major programs like Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Arkansas and NC State in addition to Oklahoma.

During his sophomore season at Thomas County Central High School, McNeil rushed for 566 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

2028 offensive lineman Cannon Zubeck also received an offer from the Sooners.

Zubeck is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked as the No. 65 player from the Class of 2028 by 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-7, 265-pound offensive tackle hails from Prairie Village, KS.

With two years of high school football left, Zubeck has collected offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Kansas, Kansas State and several other Power Four programs.

Sooners check in on QB commit

In addition to the several new offers, four Oklahoma’s coaches — offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates — went south to Alabama to visit quarterback pledge Jamison Roberts.

Roberts is one of five players from the 2027 class who committed to Oklahoma on March 7 at the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event. The quarterback is ranked as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

As a junior at Saraland (AL) High School, Roberts totaled more than 4,000 yards of offense and logged 58 total touchdowns. He led the school to a 13-1 record and a state title game appearance.

Roberts chose Oklahoma despite also holding offers from Florida, Georgia, Auburn and several other major programs.

OU’s 2027 recruiting class is up to 20 commits. 247Sports ranks the Sooners’ class No. 1 nationally, while Rivals has them at No. 3. Of OU’s 20 pledges, 12 of them are graded as 4-star recruits by 247Sports.