SI All-American ID's Oklahoma Commit as Nation's Top Slot Receiver

Mario Williams Photo: John Garcia, SI All-American

Oklahoma has landed another No. 1.

Sooners 2021 commit Mario Williams has been named the No. 1 slot receiver in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

He joins another OU commit, quarterback Caleb Williams, who was named the nation’s top quarterback prospect — and No. 1 overall recruit. The Sooners are in hot pursuit of at least one other No. 1 as well in guard Bryce Foster, who was named SIAA’s top interior offensive lineman in the country.

The rankings are part of a months-long SIAA project to identify the top recruits in the 2021 class — the SI99, and the SI All-American list coming out this fall.

“With college teams lining up in 11 personnel and 10 personnel at a higher rate, the inside wide receiver or slot receiver has become a starting level position with elevated responsibility within an offense,” writes SI All-American’s John Garcia. “From running option routes and putting pressure on underneath defenders with a two-way go, to bubble screens and jet sweeps, we are tracking the right blend of quickness, pure play-making ability and production in establishing the initial slot ranking.”

READ ABOUT EACH PROSPECT HERE

Here is SIAA’s evaluation of Williams and the rest of the top 10 (click the links for each player’s SIAA bio page):

1. Mario Williams, Plant City (Fla.) High

5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Committed to Oklahoma

Williams would contend for the top spot on any wide receiver list. Few in the class have the combination of explosiveness, ability after the catch and true route construction like the future Sooner shows consistently on tape. That unmatched polish lines up masterfully with his competitiveness and ability to play bigger than his frame suggests. Williams, also a baseball star, has a true plan at the line of scrimmage with diverse releases and the ability to start-stop at will at any point in the route. Add in overall physicality, the ability to make contested catches along with plus success at the high point and the Floridian sets the pace among slot standouts nationally.

2. Christian Leary, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

5-9, 180

Committed to Alabama

3. Destyn Pazon, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

6-0, 170

Considering LSU, Alabama, Florida, Florida State and others

4. Jabez Tinae, Burien (Wash.) John F. Kennedy

6-1, 190

Committed to Washington

5. Xavier Worthy, Fresno (Calif.) Central East

6-1, 160

Committed to Michigan

6. Kyron Ware-Hudson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-1, 195

Committed to Oregon

7. Quaydarius Davis, Dallas (Texas) Skyline

6-0, 193

Committed to USC

8. Gavin Blackwell, Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley

6-0, 165

Committed to North Carolina

9. Troy Stellato, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

6-0, 175

Committed to Clemson

10. Jaquez Smith, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake

6-0, 190

Considering Tennessee, Alabama, Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia, and Colorado