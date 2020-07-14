SI All-American Candidate Destyn Pazon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Destyn Pazon

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Athletic frame, fairly thick chest, and defined body that still has some room to grow at 170 pounds.

Athleticism: Good release into his routes. Has lateral agility and quickness to wiggle around press-man coverage. Good movement skills and flashes quick feet at breakpoints when attacking interior coverage in second-level route running. Very good ball skills and the ability to adjust. Runs tough, determined and powerful after the catch for a player his size.

Instincts: Elite release plan at the line of scrimmage. Release toolbox contains dead leg, squirt, shuffle, and 2-step versus press-man. Solid speed release versus off coverage. Solid ability to stem and adjust on the move. Collects information in his route running with good mental processing to aid his awareness of defenders in RAC-phase. He has a good burst to reach open creases with the ball and does not shy away from contact.

Polish: Impressive at the line of scrimmage and fairly advanced for a high school receiver in combating press coverage. Appears comfortable both on the outside and in the slot, and in the boundary and to field in various sets. Confident in his hands and knows when to nestle to haul in throws in traffic. Capable of running a complete route tree in college.

Bottom Line: While he may not possess elite size, Pazon is a heady receiver who can alter his releases to defeat different coverages. He actually plays bigger than his listed size and has surprising strength and determination as a runner after the catch. He has the release ability to play in the boundary and enough athleticism to produce as an option aligned to the field.