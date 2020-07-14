SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Troy Stellato Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Troy Stellato
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbon
Committed to: Clemson
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Mature frame for a 6’0 wideout. Could gain weight, but might not need it if he remains in the slot. 

Athleticism: This kid can flat-out go. Game speed, track speed, 40-yard dash speed, everything is there and on display. He seems to have an extra gear when being pursued as well. 

Instincts: A competitor. Coaches like to use the term “dog,” and he certainly has it in him on the football field. Has a knack for knowing where people are around him in tight spaces, and moves in and out of zones with good timing and pace. 

Polish: As clean of a slot prospect as you can get, especially if your intentions from the slot are to have them take the top off the defense, while also providing yards after the catch. He’s an effective and willing blocker as well. 

Bottom Line: Imagine if Hunter Renfroe ran a 4.4 flat as opposed to a 4.59. Stellato is basically a combination of Andy Isabella, crossed with Desean Jackson, crossed with Renfroe, in a compact 6’0 frame with all the hands in the world. He’ll find a way onto the field early anywhere.

