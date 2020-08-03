AllSooners
SI All-American Ranks Oklahoma RB Target No. 2 Nationally in 2021 Recruiting Class

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated All-American announced its top 10 high school running backs in the nation on Monday, and another Oklahoma target is near the top of the list.

Camar Wheaton of Garland, TX, ranks No. 2 nationally behind Ohio State commit TreVeyon Henderson.

“The Texan could very well be the fastest running back on this list from a football or track and field perspective,” writes SI All-American college football recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “Wheaton has some of the most head-turning ‘juice’ in the class when it comes to explosiveness and breakaway ability at any position. His one-cut style and rock solid frame also make for a decisive back going for big yardage without wasted movement.

“Running with great lean and behind his pads, the strike zone for defenders is maintained to a minimum inside the box or not. Wheaton has the tools to compete in the passing game, too, with that elite speed and some subtle elusiveness in the open field including a dynamic jump cut.”

OU has two verbal commits who are ranked No. 1 at their position in quarterback Caleb Williams and slot receiver Mario Williams. The Sooners also are finalist for two other offensive prospects ranked No. 1 at their position in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and guard Bryce Foster. OU also has a verbal commit from the No. 9-ranked wide receiver, Cody Jackson.

The lists represent SIAA’s efforts to identify the top 1,000 prospects in the nation, a months-long project that culminates this fall with the Preseason SI99.

SI All-American Top 10 RBs

1. TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell (Va.)

  • 5-10, 185
  • Committed to Ohio State

2. Camar Wheaton, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

  • 5-11, 195
  • Considering LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and SMU, among others

3. Will Shipley, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

  • 5-11, 200
  • Committed to Clemson

4. Evan Pryor, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

  • 5-11, 190
  • Committed to Ohio State

5. Amari Daniels, Miami (Fla.) Central

  • 5-8, 190
  • Considering Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Nebraska and others

6. Jojo Earle, Aledo (Texas)

  • 5-9 1/2, 170
  • Committed to LSU

7. Armoni Goodwin, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville

  • 5-8, 190
  • Committed to Auburn

8. Brendon Barrow, Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International

  • 5-8, 175
  • Considering Stanford, Duke, Northwestern, Rutgers and others

9. Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon

  • 5-10, 205
  • Committed to LSU

10. Cam’Ron Valdez, Rockdale (Texas)

  • 5-10, 187
  • Considering Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Nebraska and others

