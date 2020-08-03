Sports Illustrated All-American announced its top 10 high school running backs in the nation on Monday, and another Oklahoma target is near the top of the list.

Camar Wheaton of Garland, TX, ranks No. 2 nationally behind Ohio State commit TreVeyon Henderson.

“The Texan could very well be the fastest running back on this list from a football or track and field perspective,” writes SI All-American college football recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. “Wheaton has some of the most head-turning ‘juice’ in the class when it comes to explosiveness and breakaway ability at any position. His one-cut style and rock solid frame also make for a decisive back going for big yardage without wasted movement.

“Running with great lean and behind his pads, the strike zone for defenders is maintained to a minimum inside the box or not. Wheaton has the tools to compete in the passing game, too, with that elite speed and some subtle elusiveness in the open field including a dynamic jump cut.”

OU has two verbal commits who are ranked No. 1 at their position in quarterback Caleb Williams and slot receiver Mario Williams. The Sooners also are finalist for two other offensive prospects ranked No. 1 at their position in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and guard Bryce Foster. OU also has a verbal commit from the No. 9-ranked wide receiver, Cody Jackson.

The lists represent SIAA’s efforts to identify the top 1,000 prospects in the nation, a months-long project that culminates this fall with the Preseason SI99.

SI All-American Top 10 RBs

1. TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell (Va.)

5-10, 185

Committed to Ohio State

2. Camar Wheaton, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

5-11, 195

Considering LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and SMU, among others

3. Will Shipley, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington

5-11, 200

Committed to Clemson

4. Evan Pryor, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

5-11, 190

Committed to Ohio State

5. Amari Daniels, Miami (Fla.) Central

5-8, 190

Considering Miami, Georgia, Texas A & M, Nebraska and others

6. Jojo Earle, Aledo (Texas)

5-9 1/2, 170

Committed to LSU

7. Armoni Goodwin, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville

5-8, 190

Committed to Auburn

8. Brendon Barrow, Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International

5-8, 175

Considering Stanford, Duke, Northwestern, Rutgers and others

9. Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon

5-10, 205

Committed to LSU

10. Cam’Ron Valdez, Rockdale (Texas)

5-10, 187

Considering Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Nebraska and others

