SI All-American Candidate Armoni Goodwin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Armoni Goodwin
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-8, 190 pounds
School: Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville
Position: Running Back 
Committed to: Auburn
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Short, squatty build, thick build that reminds a great deal of former Auburn running back Tre Mason. 

Athleticism: Goodwin ran a 10.78 as an eighth grader and has several sub-11.0 times in the 100-meter dash since then. That long speed shows up on film, with Goodwin showing the ability to outrun defenses if he gets the edge or gets a step in space. 

Instincts: Goodwin has enough foot quickness to make defenders miss on the perimeter, but his game is more about running north-south. The Hewitt-Trussville standout displays impressive vision and anticipation, which leads to him making a number of last-second vertical cuts that leave defenders grasping at air. 

Polish: Goodwin uses his lack of height to his advantage, showing patience and staying behind his blockers until he's ready to explode vertically. His feet never stop moving, which combines with his lower body strength to make him an excellent finisher in the run game. Goodwin uses his height to his advantage, and he’s hard to get clean shots on. 

Bottom Line: Goodwin's game is ideally suited for the Auburn offense, which wants backs that can hammer defenses between the tackles as well as they can hit home runs. Goodwin missed all but three games in 2019 with an injury, but rushed for 1,458 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore in Alabama’s highest classification (7A).                  

