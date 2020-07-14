SI All-American Candidate Amari Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Amari Daniels

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-8, 190 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Miami (Fla.) Central

Schools of Interest: Georgia, Texas, Nebraska and Texas A & M.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Tightly wound and compact frame. Very good definition throughout the body with tight torso and above-average thickness in thighs and hips.

Athleticism: Possesses quick feet to go along with good quickness to and through alleys. Very good wiggle in tight space and lateral agility on the second level to elude defenders. Slightly quicker than fast, but opens up stride in the open field and has enough long speed.

Instincts: Very good mental processing, vision and run instincts. Solid tempo in approach to the line of scrimmage and decisive to slash through holes to get to second level. Good peripheral vision to locate backside alleys and possesses good awareness of second and third-level defenders. Fair creativity in the open field and flashes a stiff-arm to keep defenders away from his body when moving laterally and downfield.

Polish: Confident and competitive player who has been playing against excellent competition for several years. Will not be affected by adjustment to speed of college game. Yet Daniels must prove he can hold up in pass protection, as well as show he can threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield.

Bottom Line: Quick and elusive, Daniels also makes up for his lack of elite size with very good balance, agility and vision. He has the potential to be lethal on option routes vs. linebackers in the passing game out of the backfield if he can show consistent receiving skills. He may not become a bell-cow, every-down running back in college, but Daniels still projects as a core weapon to an offense as a lightning back.