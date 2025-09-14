Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offers Several Prospects, Sooners Add to 2027 Class
Oklahoma’s on-field success has led to momentum on the recruiting trail.
The Sooners moved up to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after beating Temple 42-3 in Week 3 to improve to 3-0. While the primary goal for Oklahoma’s coaching staff is to stay in the national conversation, they’ve also spent time searching for the next generation of Sooners.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Oklahoma lands 2027 wideout
The Sooners earned a major recruiting win early in the week with a pledge from 2027 wide receiver Demare Dezeurn.
Dezeurn is a consensus 4-star prospect, ranked the No. 95 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 in 247Sports’ composite rankings. A native of Pacific Palisades, CA, Dezeurn is listed at 5-10 and 170 pounds.
As a sophomore in 2024, Dezeurn caught 20 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored three touchdowns in the return game.
Other major programs that pursued Dezeurn include Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Nebraska and USC.
Prospects announce OU offers
In addition to Dezeurn’s commitment, the Sooners offered a handful of other prospects.
Tight end Brooks Bakko of North Dakota announced his OU offer on Saturday.
Bakko is a consensus 4-star recruit and is the No. 11 tight end from the Class of 2027, per 247Sports. The 6-4, 195-pound tight end caught 36 passes for 778 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.
Michigan, Michigan State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and Utah are among Bakko's other offers.
Two-way player Bode Sparrow of Kaysville, UT, also announced an offer.
Sparrow, ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN, plays both wide receiver and safety. He compiled 994 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense last year while registering 59 tackles and nine interceptions on defense.
Other schools in the mix for Sparrow include Arizona State, Arizona, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Washington and Arkansas.
The Sooners offered another two-way player in Gaige Weddle of San Diego, who attended Oklahoma's 24-13 win over Michigan last week.
Weddle, listed at 6-2 and 175 pounds, is a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2028 in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He plays both quarterback and safety.
As a freshman last year, Weddle threw for 1,115 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 635 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 90 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss.
The 5-star athlete has received offers from Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington, SMU, BYU and USC.
Weddle is the son of five-time All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who finished his NFL career with 1,179 tackles, 98 pass deflections and 29 interceptions.