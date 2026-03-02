Five Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Kyler Murray in 2026

Kyler Murray is coming off the worst fantasy (and real) season of his career, and reports suggest he’s no longer in the future plans for the Cardinals. Whether he’s released or traded, a move out of the desert could actually be a good thing for Murray, both on the field and also from a fantasy perspective.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Murray’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: KYLER MURRAY

Minnesota Vikings

Let’s be honest: The Vikings are going to be the best fantasy landing spot for every available quarterback. J.J. McCarthy was a complete disaster in his first season as the starter, so there’s no way Minnesota doesn’t add a quarterback to compete for the starting job. If that quarterback is Murray, he would move back into the top 12-15 at the position from a fantasy standpoint. His presence in the offense would also make drafting Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ. Hockenson far less stressful.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins, so the team will need to add a quarterback in the offseason, with Michael Penix Jr. recovering from another ACL injury. Murray would likely come in and become the favorite to start, at least in fantasy land, and playing in the offense of new Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski could help revitalize his career. Imagine Murray, Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. in the same system? That would be great news for everyone (besides Penix).

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be released or traded, so the Dolphins will have a huge void to fill at quarterback this offseason. While they have been tied to Malik Willis, Murray could also be a fit. He would play in a backfield that includes De’Von Achane and a passing attack featuring Jaylen Waddle, and Miami will likely be adding more talent via free agency or the draft after the release of Tyreek Hill. This isn’t my favorite landing spot for Murray, but it would guarantee him a starting job next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Much like the Dolphins, the Steelers don’t have a mountain of talent on offense. But if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire, Murray would become one of the top options for Pittsburgh and new head coach Mike McCarthy. The Steelers have 12 draft picks and money to spend under the salary cap, so adding Murray and offensive firepower would make the veteran quarterback more attractive in fantasy drafts.

New York Jets

Quarterbacks who have gone to New York have historically failed, both on the field and in the stat sheets, so Murray going to Gang Green is a scary possibility. However, the Jets have a huge need at quarterback, 11 draft picks and plenty of money to spend on offensive talent. Murray would also have no competition for the starting job, which secures his fantasy value to a degree. But again, it's the Jets.

