Texan Oklahoma Players Living 'Surreal' Football Life Under Dallas Legend Jason Witten
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NORMAN — Anybody with a football pulse knows that Jason Witten’s name carries a lot of water.
Understandably, Witten’s name is even larger in the state of Texas. Many of Oklahoma’s players are from the Lone Star State and were at impressionable ages when Witten was playing a soon-to-be NFL Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys.
Of course, OU’s current players aren’t lining up for autographs or are star struck. On the contrary, Witten is an intense man and extremely demanding according to Parker Livingstone.
“He's harder (than Ben Arbuckle),” he said on Tuesday. “He's in our face a lot, a good amount and it's great. He challenges us every single day, he gets on you every single day and that's awesome. Hall of Fame-caliber player and a great coach."
It should come as no surprise that despite OU’s players being adults and taking their football-playing seriously towards a professional level, the little kid inside the ones from Texas still have an element of awestruckness when it comes to their new offensive coordinator.
“I'm in a position to hang out with Coach Witten, and it's cool,” Little Elm, TX native John Mateer said. “So it's been fun.”
Livingstone, from Lucas, TX, has a favorite memory of Witten’s playing days that is no doubt shared by hordes of Cowboys fans.
“Think when his helmet came off against the Eagles,” he said. “I loved watching him.
“I grew up a huge Cowboys fan so I've been watching him since I was born so it's really cool, surreal to be with him every day,” Livingstone said.
The player Witten has to connect with the most is not immune to the star-level Witten brings.
“I mean, honestly just thinking about 10-year-old me, 'Jason Witten's in the building. Let's go talk to him,’” Mateer said. “And I was like, take everything I can. So, I mean, it was that, and also like knowing that he has so much wisdom. Like, not to try to pull anything from him, but I can learn, and I'm always willing to learn, and to do it from him is awesome.”
While there's still some star-power level Witten possesses over his players, they understand that they're being coached by more than a former NFL All-Pro.
"He comes out every day in meetings, he challenges us," Livingstone said.
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Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.