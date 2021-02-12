Thanks to Bama & Texas, Oklahoma lands two DBs on SIAA All-Decommitment Defense

Billy Bowman and Latrell McCutchin are just the kind of player Alex Grinch is looking for to play defensive back on the Sooners' Speed D

Alex Grinch has clearly stated what he wants on Oklahoma’s Speed D: Big, long, athletic, fast, defensive backs.

And if he has to take them from other schools, then so be it.

OU Athletics / Illustration by John E. Hoover

Two Sooners landed on Sports Illustrated All-American’s 2021 All-Decommitment Defense, and both play in the secondary.

Latrell McCutchin was committed to Alabama previously, but then decommitted from the Crimson Tide and on July 4 pledged to Oklahoma. Four months later, the Sooners landed a verbal from nickel back Billy Bowman, who had been previously committed to rival Texas.

SIAA’s John Garcia Jr. picked both Sooners for a spot on his All-Decommitment team, which debuted Thursday with the offense, a list that included former Sooners quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff.

“Bowman was the No. 2 nickel in the rankings and he made the more dramatic, rivalry-fueled flip from Texas to Oklahoma to kick off the month of November,” Garcia Jr., wrote. “The Sooners benefited from another change of heart in McCutchin’s case, achieving the rare feat of flipping an Alabama commitment. The program pulled it off just four months after he and the Crimson Tide parted ways, a move sparked by a pre-COVID visit to Norman to heat up the conversation surrounding a final destination.”

