Oklahoma's Top 20 recruiting what-ifs, No. 9: Michiah Quick

Versatility was Michiah Quick's calling card, and he became an OU starter on both sides of the football before transferring to Fresno State

Michiah Quick's bio in the 2014 OU media guide

Whether it was on offense or defense, you always knew Michiah Quick would be something to watch.

Quick came to Oklahoma in the Class of 2014 — over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, USC and others — and immediately stood out, but he stayed just three seasons and tried multiple positions before before he was injured and dismissed from the team. He transferred back home and finished his career at Fresno State.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Quick was rated as the nation’s No. 4 athlete by Rivals, and No. 6 by ESPN. His athletic ability helped him catch 25 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman, and his versatility helped him switch the other side of the ball and become a starter on defense in 2016.

Quick played in all 13 games, made two starts and had his best game in November against Baylor, when he caught six passes for 94 yards, had a 54-yard reception and caught an 8-yard touchdown from Trevor Knight.

As a sophomore, however, his playing time dwindled as he caught nine passes for 103 yards.

Michiah Quick vs. Ohio State in 2016 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

He switched to defensive back in 2014, and became somewhat iconic that season as Ohio State’s Noah Brown caught one of his four touchdowns against the Sooners with his arms wrapped around Quick and the ball pinned to Quick’s back.

Quick played well enough in the loss to the Buckeyes that he won the starting job, and started the next two games against TCU and Texas. He suffered a knee injury against the Longhorns, however, and didn’t play again. Ahead of the 2016 Bedlam game, Bob Stoops announced that Quick had been dismissed from the team for violation of team rules but would be allowed to use the team facilities to complete his knee rehab.

Michiah Quick celebrates his touchdown against Boise State in 2018 Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Quick transferred to Fresno State, sat out 2017 and finished his career as a Bulldogs wide receiver in 2018. He played in eight games with five starts during his final season, caught 16 passes for 144 yards and caught the opening touchdown in Fresno State’s 19-16 win over No. 19 Boise State in the 2018 Mountain West Championship Game.