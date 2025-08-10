Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expects Two Sophomore DBs to Break Out
NORMAN — OU coach Brent Venables sees “energy” as a strength in the Sooners’ defense.
The fourth-year coach named 12 defensive players who “love to compete” on a daily basis. Of course, Venables listed proven players like defensive end R Mason Thomas, linebacker Kip Lewis and safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
But Venables also named two guys who haven’t yet become household names: defensive backs Reggie Powers III and Michael Boganowski.
“You have to have a process,” Venables said. “You have an elite process, you have an elite mindset, you take the bad with the good, you’re ready to compete, you’re ready to have competitive endurance from the beginning to the end of practice. That’s where those two young players particularly, they’ve just elevated their game and elevated the room.”
Reggie Powers III
Powers was a true freshman in 2024, appearing in 12 games as the Sooners finished 6-7 overall and went 2-6 in SEC play.
The defensive back primarily played on special teams but also played a reserve role on defense last year. He finished the 2024 season with four tackles, three of which came during conference play.
Powers is a safety by trade. With Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen holding down OU’s safety spots, he won’t be a starter at that position to begin the year.
But Powers is happy to fill in wherever he’s needed.
He played both safety and linebacker as a high schooler. During the 2025 offseason, Powers has seen reps at both positions and has gotten work in at the cheetah position. (Cheetah is a hybrid between linebacker and defensive back).
“I like learning two positions,” Powers said. “It helps me play faster. Doing that is gonna make me be a better overall player."
Wherever Venables decides to place Powers, he believes that the rising sophomore will be a difference-maker.
“His passion and energy and intensity, his playmaking... I've told the coaches, find a way to get this dude on the field because he makes a ton of competitive plays,” Venables said. “It's one thing to look good when nobody's blocking you… but when it's time to play, any competitive situation, I'd want Reggie at the front of the line. He knows how to show up.”
Michael Boganowski
Boganowski is also entering his sophomore season. The defensive back played in all 13 of OU’s games last year, primarily playing on special teams.
A Junction City, KS, native, Boganowski was graded as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2024 by Rivals. He chose OU over offers from Florida State, Kansas and Kansas State.
Like Powers, Boganowski is a depth piece at safety. He’ll likely back up Spears-Jennings at free safety.
But Venables feel confident that Boganowski will be productive whenever he’s called upon, naming him as one of OU’s most improved players.
“Wherever he was a year ago, he's in another solar system,” Venables said. “He's always played wide open, really fast, he's always been an elite effort guy, super physical. But, man, now he has a process.”
With Powers and Boganowski coming to Norman from the same recruiting class, they’ve always been close.
Powers said the adversity that came with a losing season in 2024 helped both of them develop into the players they are now.
“We learn from each other at home,” Powers said. “We're always talking about football, always talking about this year. It's time for us to step up and make a big step from last year. We're hungry and we want to get it together, want to eat together, help our team around us."