Oklahoma Transfers Berkley, Riley Zache Pick Landing Spot

NORMAN — Berkley and Riley Zache have picked their transfer destination.

The Oklahoma transfers announced Friday that they would transfer to Michigan together.

Michigan girls are coming ho〽️e! Go Blue💙 pic.twitter.com/noJVgrCY1n — Berkley Zache (@BerkleyZache) June 19, 2026

It's a homecoming of sorts for the sisters, who are from Niles, Mich., just north of South Bend, Ind. and about 150 miles from Ann Arbor.

The sisters are the second and third Sooners transfers to announce their destinations this offseason, joining Kasidi Pickering, who transferred to Texas Tech.

Tia Milloy is the Oklahoma players remaining in the portal who has not publicly announced her destination.

Berkley Zache was part of the Sooners' pitching staff this season as a freshman, growing her role as the season progressed.

She finished 1-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. She struck out 14 and walked seven.

Her lone victory came in the Sooners' Norman Regional victory over Binghamton, when she allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings in the Sooners' 11-0 run-rule victory.

Zache was used exclusively in relief, with just one other two-inning outing all season.

Her other postseason appearance came in Oklahoma's Game 3 Super Regional loss to Mississippi State, where she allowed one earned run in an inning of work.

Riley Zache redshirted last season due to injury after going 2 for 4 with an RBI in nine games as a freshman for OU in 2025.

The Wolverines were also in the Norman Regional this season, where the Sooners eliminated them with an 8-1 win in the regional final.

Michigan finished 36-22 in 2026, going 11-13 in Big Ten play.

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The Sooners added three players from the transfer portal Thursday, with outfielders Macie Harter from Middle Tennessee State and Adi Hansen from the College of Southern Idaho, plus catcher Abbie Gregus from Loyola Chicago announcing their decisions to transfer to Oklahoma.

Harter and Hansen are expected to compete for playing time in the outfield alongside centerfielder Kai Minor and right fielder Ella Parker next season.

Harter hit .346 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and four triples last season for the Blue Raiders, and recording 18 outfield assists during her two seasons in Murfreesboro.

Hansen stole a school-record 62 bases and scored 82 runs, hitting .457 to help the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA World Series last season as a sophomore.

Gregus hit just .195 last season but figures to play more of a reserve role than Harter or Hansen.

Gregus figures to be the backup to starting catcher Kendall Wells. With Isabela Emerling out of eligibility and Riley Zache's transfer, the Sooners' lineup was without a backup catcher to Wells.