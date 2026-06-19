Oklahoma Transfers Berkley, Riley Zache Pick Landing Spot
NORMAN — Berkley and Riley Zache have picked their transfer destination.
The Oklahoma transfers announced Friday that they would transfer to Michigan together.
It's a homecoming of sorts for the sisters, who are from Niles, Mich., just north of South Bend, Ind. and about 150 miles from Ann Arbor.
The sisters are the second and third Sooners transfers to announce their destinations this offseason, joining Kasidi Pickering, who transferred to Texas Tech.
Tia Milloy is the Oklahoma players remaining in the portal who has not publicly announced her destination.
Berkley Zache was part of the Sooners' pitching staff this season as a freshman, growing her role as the season progressed.
She finished 1-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. She struck out 14 and walked seven.
Her lone victory came in the Sooners' Norman Regional victory over Binghamton, when she allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings in the Sooners' 11-0 run-rule victory.
Zache was used exclusively in relief, with just one other two-inning outing all season.
Her other postseason appearance came in Oklahoma's Game 3 Super Regional loss to Mississippi State, where she allowed one earned run in an inning of work.
Riley Zache redshirted last season due to injury after going 2 for 4 with an RBI in nine games as a freshman for OU in 2025.
The Wolverines were also in the Norman Regional this season, where the Sooners eliminated them with an 8-1 win in the regional final.
Michigan finished 36-22 in 2026, going 11-13 in Big Ten play.
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The Sooners added three players from the transfer portal Thursday, with outfielders Macie Harter from Middle Tennessee State and Adi Hansen from the College of Southern Idaho, plus catcher Abbie Gregus from Loyola Chicago announcing their decisions to transfer to Oklahoma.
Harter and Hansen are expected to compete for playing time in the outfield alongside centerfielder Kai Minor and right fielder Ella Parker next season.
Harter hit .346 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and four triples last season for the Blue Raiders, and recording 18 outfield assists during her two seasons in Murfreesboro.
Hansen stole a school-record 62 bases and scored 82 runs, hitting .457 to help the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA World Series last season as a sophomore.
Gregus hit just .195 last season but figures to play more of a reserve role than Harter or Hansen.
Gregus figures to be the backup to starting catcher Kendall Wells. With Isabela Emerling out of eligibility and Riley Zache's transfer, the Sooners' lineup was without a backup catcher to Wells.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.