OU Softball: Former Oklahoma Outfielder Announces Transfer to Texas A&M
Maya Bland seemingly took a shot at Oklahoma on her way out.
Bland, an outfielder for the Sooners for two seasons, revealed that she has committed to Texas A&M on Tuesday.
In her announcement post — on Instagram — Bland said, “Didn’t leave the red behind, just upgraded it” in the caption.
Bland served as OU’s top pinch runner in the 2024 season, appearing in 52 games as a freshman. She logged 18 plate appearances that year, batting .333.
In 2025, Bland started seven games and appeared in 39. She batted .250 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Bland joins a Texas A&M program that thrived for most of the 2025 season.
The Aggies reached the SEC Tournament championship game, which was canceled due to inclement weather. Texas A&M and Oklahoma were named co-champions of the tourney, and the Aggies earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas A&M, however, stumbled in its home regional, losing twice to Liberty to bow out of the tournament early and become the first-ever No. 1 overall seed to lose in the regional round.
Bland would’ve had to compete with other quality players in the outfield if she stayed in Norman.
OU is set to return all three of their usual starting outfielders — Kasidi Pickering, Abby Dayton and Sydney Barker — in 2026. Barker came to Oklahoma as an infielder but primarily played in right field in 2025, with Cydney Sanders, Ailana Agbayani, Gabbie Garcia and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas holding down the infield for most of the season. It's possible that Barker will compete for the first base position with Sanders recently graduating.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- OU Softball: Oklahoma Duo Earns Academic All-American Honors
- OU Basketball: Oklahoma Unveils 2025-26 Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents
- Oklahoma 2025 Football Opponent Preview: Illinois State Redbirds
Outfielder Kai Minor, rated the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2025 by Softball America, will also be on the Sooners' roster in 2026.
Bland is one of four Sooners who entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season.
Freshman infielder Kadey Lee McKay announced that she’ll transfer to North Texas and rising senior outfielder Hannah Coor announced that she’ll transfer to Oklahoma. Catcher Corri Hicks also entered the portal but hasn’t yet announced where she’ll play in 2026.
Oklahoma graduated three players — infielder Cydney Sanders and pitchers Sam Landry and Isabella Smith — after the 2025 season.
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon, a two-time NFCA All-American, announced that she’ll transfer to OU earlier this month.
Oklahoma’s four-year national championship streak ended in 2025, as the Sooners lost to Texas Tech in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Texas ultimately won the national title, beating Texas Tech in the WCWS championship series.