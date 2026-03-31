Where are Sooners Ranked After Series win vs. LSU?
NORMAN — After a chaotic weekend in college softball, there was fijnally plenty of movement at the top of the college softball polls.
The weekend saw long winning streaks from Oklahoma, Texas and UCLA come to an end. The Sooners and Longhorns both won their series while the Bruins fell 2-1 at Nebraska.
Oklahoma moved up to No. 3 in each of the NFCA, D1Softball and Softball America polls after winning two of three at LSU.
In the NFCA/Go Rout coaches' poll. Texas and Texas Tech — the teams that squared off in last season's Women's College World Series Championship Series — are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
The Longhorns' 29-game winning streak was snapped with Sunday's 9-7 loss to Texas A&M.
The Red Raiders sweep of Iowa State kept them ahead of the Sooners.
Oklahoma's 22-game winning streak was snapped with Saturday's 3-1 loss in Baton Rouge.
The Sooners' struggled to generate much offense in the first two games of the series, coming back to win Friday's series opener 3-2 to give Patty Gasso her 1,600th career victory, then finally broke loose offensively to win Sunday's finale 8-4.
In the NFCA poll, Alabama came in at No. 4 behind OU, followed by Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas and UCLA.
Other SEC teams in the poll includes Mississippi State at No. 13, Georgia at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 16, LSU at No. 22 and South Carolina at No. 25.
Other Sooners' opponents this season in the poll are No. 14 Arizona, No. 19 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Arizona State, No. 21 Washington and No. 23 Duke.
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The Sooners also moved up to No. 3 in the Softball America poll, where the major differences were Nebraska at No. 5 and Tennessee falling all the way to No. 11 after dropping two of three to Ole Miss.
The Vols fell to No. 8 in the D1Softball poll, with the Cornhuskers at No. 5.
Oklahoma (34-3, 8-1 SEC) returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita State at Love's Field. The Sooners will host Kentucky (21-16, 1-11), the last-place team in the SEC standings, in a three-game series beginning Thursday.
The Sooners continue to lead the nation in home runs, now with 133. Freshman sensation Kendall Wells leads the country with 26 and after her home run Sunday is moving ever closer to the NCAA — and OU — freshman record of 30.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.