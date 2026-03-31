Where are Sooners Ranked After Series win vs. LSU?

NORMAN — After a chaotic weekend in college softball, there was fijnally plenty of movement at the top of the college softball polls.

The weekend saw long winning streaks from Oklahoma, Texas and UCLA come to an end. The Sooners and Longhorns both won their series while the Bruins fell 2-1 at Nebraska.

Oklahoma moved up to No. 3 in each of the NFCA, D1Softball and Softball America polls after winning two of three at LSU.

In the NFCA/Go Rout coaches' poll. Texas and Texas Tech — the teams that squared off in last season's Women's College World Series Championship Series — are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

The Longhorns' 29-game winning streak was snapped with Sunday's 9-7 loss to Texas A&M.

The Red Raiders sweep of Iowa State kept them ahead of the Sooners.

Oklahoma's 22-game winning streak was snapped with Saturday's 3-1 loss in Baton Rouge.

The Sooners' struggled to generate much offense in the first two games of the series, coming back to win Friday's series opener 3-2 to give Patty Gasso her 1,600th career victory, then finally broke loose offensively to win Sunday's finale 8-4.

In the NFCA poll, Alabama came in at No. 4 behind OU, followed by Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas and UCLA.

Other SEC teams in the poll includes Mississippi State at No. 13, Georgia at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 16, LSU at No. 22 and South Carolina at No. 25.

Other Sooners' opponents this season in the poll are No. 14 Arizona, No. 19 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Arizona State, No. 21 Washington and No. 23 Duke.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

The Sooners also moved up to No. 3 in the Softball America poll, where the major differences were Nebraska at No. 5 and Tennessee falling all the way to No. 11 after dropping two of three to Ole Miss.

The Vols fell to No. 8 in the D1Softball poll, with the Cornhuskers at No. 5.

Oklahoma (34-3, 8-1 SEC) returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita State at Love's Field. The Sooners will host Kentucky (21-16, 1-11), the last-place team in the SEC standings, in a three-game series beginning Thursday.

The Sooners continue to lead the nation in home runs, now with 133. Freshman sensation Kendall Wells leads the country with 26 and after her home run Sunday is moving ever closer to the NCAA — and OU — freshman record of 30.