Ake O’Neal’s Commitment to Oklahoma State Continues Recruiting Trend

At this rate, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are going to have a complete offense assembled for their Class of 2027 by the end of the summer.

On Thursday Ake O’Neal, a wide receiver from Argyle, Texas, announced his commitment to the Cowboys via social media in a graphic created by Leyton Roberts.

O’Neal became the second wide receiver to commit to the Cowboys for next season and the sixth offensive player. His commitment gives the Cowboys seven verbals for 2027 but just one defensive player — Broken Bow (Okla.) safety Bryson Brown.

Surely Oklahoma State will cultivate more defense in this class. But for now it is slanting heavily toward the offensive side of the football, which makes some sense considering the pedigree of head coach Eric Morris.

Ake O’Neal Joining the Cowboys

Per 247 Sports O’Neal is the No. 180 wide receiver in the country and the No. 171 overall recruit in Texas. He is seen as a three-star player. The Cowboys beat out Utah, Duke, Wisconsin and Northwestern for his commitment. Eight power conference schools were on O’Neal, who visited Oklahoma State on May 29 and still has scheduled visits with Duke on June 19, per 247 Sports.

O’Neal only caught 21 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown last season. But he has qualified for regional competition in the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump and runs the 100-meter-dash, with a best time of 11.70.

Verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest O’Neal could sign with Oklahoma State would be December during the early signing period.

The other wide receiver commit is an in-state product, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School’s Cooper Hooker. He committed last month. He is one of two in-state recruits for the Cowboys, with Brown being the other.

Morris has assembled the building blocks for a talented offense in this class. In addition to the wide receivers, he also has a commitment from and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. The triggerman is Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, who was the first player in the class to commit.

The Cowboys also have two offensive line commits in Sonny Mullen of Troy High School in Troy, Texas; and Chase Clark of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Ill.

The Cowboys are expected to host another group of players this week for official visits. Both Mullen and Clark committed to the Cowboys shortly after their official visits last weekend.