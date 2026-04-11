Ole Miss Baseball vs. LSU Tigers Start Time and How to Watch Game 2 in Critical Clash

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to capture an Southeastern Conference series victory on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field with Game 2 up next on the docket against the LSU Tigers.

After capturing a significant victory to open the series on Friday night in Oxford, Ole Miss is well-positioned with an opportunity to take down the defending National Champions, but it remains a battle in the Magnolia State.

A three-run bottom of the eighth inning lifted Ole Miss to a 6-3 victory against LSU Friday night at Swayze Field.

Heading into the top of the eighth inning, the game was tied 3-3 when the Rebels made things happen offensively. A Tristan Bissetta single was followed by a fielder’s choice as Judd Utermark reached. Will Furniss singled to the right corner to load the bases with no outs.

From there, Ole Miss cruised to an SEC victory to open Game 1.

"We’ve got to keep pushing forward; there are some programs similar to ours that are going through some of the same things. We’re going to keep chopping wood, get ready for Ole Miss and help our guys along," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said.

"We’re going to keep going; that’s always served me well in getting our teams out of these types of things. We have some guys that have been through some tough things within the season, and I want to them to draw from that experience and hopefully become more consistent.”

Let's do it again❗ pic.twitter.com/FfxmzWryLO — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 11, 2026

The Game 2 Preview: Ole Miss Baseball vs. LSU Tigers

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Saturday: RHP Cade Townsend (2-1, 1.82 ERA) vs. RHP William Schmidt (4-2, 2.63 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Now, all eyes are on Game 2 with the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing a series victory against the defending National Champions.

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