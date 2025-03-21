Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Friday's Game 1 Clash
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to bounce back this weekend in Columbia with the second week of Southeastern Conference play set to get underway against the Missouri Tigers.
The No. 18 ranked Rebels dropped an SEC series to the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend to open conference play with the program looking to get back on track in Week 2.
What are the times of interest for Game 1 on Friday night? The pitching matchup?
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers in Game 1
DATE/TIME
• Friday, March 21 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Taylor Field in Columbia, Missouri
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 18
• Missouri: Unranked
RADIO
• Fans can also listen to all the games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with Eli Savoie (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
HOW TO WATCH:
• Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Matt Pauley (PxP) and Dylan Kelly (analyst) on the call.
The Friday Night Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliot (4-0, 2.22 ERA)
Missouri: LHP Ian Lohse (0-3, 7.15 ERA)
Scouting Report: Missouri Tigers
- Kerrick Jackson is in his second season as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers after spending the 2023 season leading the Memphis Tigers.
- Missouri is currently 8-11 overall and 0-3 in conference play after being swept by then-No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend.
- Outfielder Cayden Nicoletto leads the team offensively, hitting .392 with 16 runs scored and 11 RBI. 21 different players have debuted for the Tigers through their first 19 games of the season.
- The last series between the two teams took place in 2023 in Columbia. The Rebels and the Tigers combined for 70 runs as Missouri took the first two game to win the series. Calvin Harris hit a program-record four home runs in the Sunday finale as Ole Miss won 20-14.
