What It Means: Ole Miss Baseball To Host in NCAA Tournament at Swayze Field
It's been a rollercoaster season for the Ole Miss Rebels after preseason polls saw the program come in at No. 15 in the Southeastern Conference to falling just short of the program's ninth SEC Championship in a tough loss to Vanderbilt.
Now, despite all the ups and all the downs and a loss in the title game, Ole Miss is set to host an NCAA Regional in Oxford this weekend, the NCAA announced on Sunday night.
This is the first time since 2021 that a regional series will take place in Oxford when Ole Miss advanced through their home-field but fell short of Omaha afterr being knocked out in the Super Regionals.
This will also mark the first time that Ole Miss will appear in the NCAA Tournament since they won it all in 2022 after back-to-back subpar seasons where the program fell below .500 in both conference and overall play.
Ole Miss is one of the eight SEC teams that are set to host a regional, making up of 50 percent of all regional hosts this year and tying a record for most regional host in a single conference, a feat the SEC covered in 2023.
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
(SEC Programs Bolded)
Athens Regional (Athens, Georgia)-Univeristy of Georgia
Auburn Regional (Auburn, Alabama)-Auburn University
Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)-University of Texas
Baton Rouge Regional (Baton Rouge Louisiana)-LSU
Chapel Hill Regional (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)-UNC
Clemson Regional (Clemson, South Carolina)-Clemson University
Conway Regional (Conway, South Carolina)-Coastal Carolina University
Corvallis Regional (Corvallis, Oregon)-Oregon State University
Eugene Regional (Eugene, Oregon)-University of Oregon
Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)-University of Arkansas
Hattiesburg Regional (Hattiesburg, Mississippi)- Southern Miss
Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)-University of Tennessee
Los Angeles Regional (Los Angeles, California)-UCLA
Nashville Regional (Nashville Tennessee)-Vanderbilt University
Oxford Regional (Oxford Mississippi)-University of Mississippi
Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)- Florida State University/FSU
2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament: Schedule
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET (tentative) | ESPN2
- Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
- Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
- First day of MCWS games: Starts Friday, June 13
- MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
