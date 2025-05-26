The Grove Report

What It Means: Ole Miss Baseball To Host in NCAA Tournament at Swayze Field

Regional baseball will be returning to Oxford this upcoming weekend for the first time since 2021.

Ole Miss Rebels' Hayden Federico (9) slides safely back into first base as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
It's been a rollercoaster season for the Ole Miss Rebels after preseason polls saw the program come in at No. 15 in the Southeastern Conference to falling just short of the program's ninth SEC Championship in a tough loss to Vanderbilt.

Now, despite all the ups and all the downs and a loss in the title game, Ole Miss is set to host an NCAA Regional in Oxford this weekend, the NCAA announced on Sunday night.

This is the first time since 2021 that a regional series will take place in Oxford when Ole Miss advanced through their home-field but fell short of Omaha afterr being knocked out in the Super Regionals.

This will also mark the first time that Ole Miss will appear in the NCAA Tournament since they won it all in 2022 after back-to-back subpar seasons where the program fell below .500 in both conference and overall play.

Ole Miss is one of the eight SEC teams that are set to host a regional, making up of 50 percent of all regional hosts this year and tying a record for most regional host in a single conference, a feat the SEC covered in 2023.

2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament: Schedule

  • Selection show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET (tentative) | ESPN2 
  • Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
  • Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
  • First day of MCWS games: Starts Friday, June 13
  • MCWS finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23

