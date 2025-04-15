Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Secures Commitment From Coveted Kansas Transfer
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Kansas transfer AJ Storr, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.
The well-traveled prospect will head to his fourth program in as many seasons with the Rebels landing his services via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Storr has played a trio of collegiate seasons where he's suited up for three programs: St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.
The 6-foot-7 guard has played in 103 total games across his career with 57 starts for the Red Storm, Badgers, and Jayhawks.
Storr is a bucket-getter. He's averaging 10.7 points (42.3% FG, 33.7% 3PT) and 2.6 rebounds per game during his time in college despite bouncing around.
During his second season of college ball he posted career-best with the Badgers as a sophomore. He tallied 16.8 points a night on 43.4% FG and 32% 3PT while grabbing 3.9 rebounds and earned All-Big Ten honors along the way.
Now, he's heading to Oxford with the chance to take on an impactful role on the Rebels roster with Beard reconstructing the group this offseason.
Storr is commitment No. 2 for the Ole Miss Rebels following LSU transfer Corey Chest's pledge two weeks ago.
Commitment No. 1: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, after traveling across America from Louisiana to Missouri and back to the Bayou State, Chest has made the decision to take his talent to Oxford.
“He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level,” McMahon said. “One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
Two Sunday's ago, he revealed a commitment decision after garnering significant SEC interest while also visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies during his portal process.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.