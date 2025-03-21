Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Basketball Outlasts UNC to Earn NCAA Tournament Win
Chris Beard and the No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels took down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday evening in a critical 71-64 NCAA Tournament victory.
Sam Pedulla's clutch gene was on full display in the final minute after knocking down a much-needed basket down the stretch to propel the Rebels over the Tar Heels to capture a First Round NCAA Tournament win.
The Instant Takeaways: Rebels Take Home the Win
No. 1: The Rebounding Battle Goes Ole Miss' Way
Ole Miss' rebounding has been poor to say the least this season. The Rebels entered the game as the 295th-ranked rebounding team in the country, but that narrative quickly switched come Friday in Milwaukee.
Despite the low ranking, the Rebels out-rebounded the Tar Heels 40-34, marking their first rebounding win since December, in a game against Southern Miss.
Rebounding help extend Ole Miss' possessions, especially as North Carolina mounted a furious rally to cut the lead to four points in the final five minutes of the contest.
Ole Miss played physical and pounded the glass, which helped the Rebels maintain control over the game.
Down the stretch, it was the effort on both ends of the floor that put the program in a position to outlast a fierce comeback from North Carolina in crunch time.
No. 2: Dominant Shooting Proves to be the Difference Maker Down the Stretch
The Rebels shot 44.4 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three-point range, and 68.4 percent from the free-throw line in Friday's victory over the Tar Heels.
Ole Miss out-shot the Tar Heels by four percent from the floor, and almost 17 percent from three-point range
Ole Miss opened up the game on a tear, shooting over 50% from both the floor and three-point range with an avalance in the first half allowing the program to balloon a double-digit lead going into the locker room.
The Rebels were simply able to make more shots down the stretch, which proved to be the difference maker.
No. 3: Energy, Tenacity Leads the Way
Ole Miss lead by as much as 22 points in Friday's game before the Tar Heels mounted a furious comeback, but the shift in pace didn't negatively impact the Rebels in crunch time.
The Tar Heels would cut the deficit to as little as four, but the Rebels were able to stave off North Carolina time and time again to remain out front.
Ole Miss never surrendered the lead, and embodied the mentality of 'bend, don't break.' The team showed remarkable resiliency and toughness, despite giving up such a large lead.
Ole Miss would grab some crucial rebounds to put the game away, in what was a physicall afair from start to finish.
The Rebels advance to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2013, and will take on 3-seed Iowa State on Sunday with the tipoff time yet to be determined.
