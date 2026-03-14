Ole Miss Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction, Start Time and TV Channel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A historical run continues, as the Ole Miss men's basketball team looks to follow up their win over the No. 2 seed Alabama on Friday, taking on the No. 3 seed Arkansas in the semifinals of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Saturday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. in Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 15-19, 4-14 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (59-43) • 296-141 career record (14th Season)

Arkansas Razorbacks (Record: 24-8, 13-5 SEC)

Head Coach: John Calipari • 2nd Season at Arkansas (46-22) • 859-283 career record (34th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Reporter: Alyssa Lang

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. ARKANSAS

The Rebels and Razorbacks have faced each other 89 times in their long history dating back to 1937, with Arkansas leading the series 53-36. Under head coach Chris Beard, Ole Miss has won three of their four matchups, including a thrilling 83-80 victory in last year's SEC Tournament.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

LAST MEETING: January 7, 2026 (L, 87-94, Oxford, Miss.)

• Ole Miss battelled back from a halftime deficit by scoring 55 in the second half before falling short.

• Malik Dia (Ole Miss): 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, two blocks, two steals.

• Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas): 26 points, nine assists, one block, two steals.

THE RUN CONTINUES

Lined up in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with the No. 2 seed and 15th-ranked team nationally, Ole Miss took down Alabama 80-79 for their third win at the postseason event. It marks the third time Ole Miss has won three games at the tournament, with the other two instances coming during their title runs in 1981 and 2013. It marks just the second time ever that a double-digit seed has won three games at the SEC Tournament, with the other instance coming from 13-seeded Auburn in 2015. Across three games here in Nashville at the tournament, Ole Miss has still not trailed their opponent.

AS SWEET AS THE FIRST

Following a regular season overtime win in Athens, Ole Miss matched up with the Georgia Bulldogs in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Thursday. Storming out to an early lead and holding off a second-half comeback, the Rebels picked up a 76-72 victory behind 19 points from AJ Storr, 17 from Malik Dia, and 16 from Travis Perry. James Scott pulled in a season-best 13 rebounds and added a trio of blocks on defense, while Ilias Kamardine scored eight and dished out four assists with four steals.

While Georgia entered the night as the third-highest scoring offense in the nation, Ole Miss held them to their lowest point total and field goal percentage in a first half this year.

The last time Ole Miss earned two wins at the SEC Tournament came in 2013, during their title run.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss +8.5 (-108)

Arkansas -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +320

Arkansas: -410

Total

157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

*Sports Illustrated's Ian MacMillan's Pick*

"These teams combined for 181 points in their first meeting, and the Razorbacks have profiled as a perfect OVER team all season. The OVER has hit in 18 of the team’s 32 games, and John Calipari’s squad has the No. 6 offense in the country, per KenPom.

"This season, Arkansas ranks:

20th in effective field goal percentage

1st in turnover rate

43rd in 2-point percentage

15th in 3-point percentage

22nd in adjusted tempo

"However, defensively, the Razorbacks have struggled to defend teams inside the arc, ranking 274th in opponent 2-point percentage.

"That sets up well for Ole Miss, as it has struggled shooting the ball this season and could use a few more easy looks at the rim. The Rebels are elite at taking care of the ball (22nd in turnover rate), and that should help both teams make the most of their offensive possessions on Saturday.

"Ole Miss has also hit the OVER in 20 of 34 games this season.

"Pick: OVER 157.5 (-115 Draftkings)"

More Ole Miss News:

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The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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