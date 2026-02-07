Ole Miss Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time and How to Watch in SEC Matchup

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday afternoon in the Lone Star State with the program set to square off against the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin.

In what will be the Rebels' fourth consecutive road contest, Beard and Co. will look to get above .500 against a fiery Longhorns squad with shot-caller Sean Miller at the helm.

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Dane Bradshaw

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. TEXAS

This will be the 17th matchup between the two teams, first meeting back in 1955. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 9-7, and are up 5-2 on Ole Miss when they play in Austin. In their lone game as SEC members last season, Ole Miss came out on top 72-69 in the SJB Pavilion.

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Texas owns a season record of 14-9, having gone 5-5 during SEC play with their conference wins coming at No. 12 Alabama, No. 8 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. They sit in 10th place in the SEC standings entering Saturday, and rank 38th in the NET Rankings and 33rd in KenPom.

The Longhorns are led by Dailyn Swain in both points and rebounds per game, averaging 17.3 in the scoring column and 7.3 on the boards. Joining his head coach in the move from Xavier to Texas, Swain has been filling the box score all season, shooting 57.7 percent from the floor, sinking 20 threes, and ranking among the best in the SEC with 42 steals. Center Matas Vokietaitis ranks second on the team with an average of 14.9 points per game, ranking among the nation's best in getting to the free throw line having made 124 shots on 179 attempts from the charity stripe.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Free throw attempts per game, 27.0, 5th

- Free throws made per game, 20.0, 6th

- Rebound margin, +9.2, 13th

- Field goal percentage, 49.2, 26th

- Fastbreak points per game, 15.3, 29th

- Points per game, 85.5, 28th

Named the head coach at Texas in March of 2025, Sean Miller is in his first season with the Longhorns, following a successful three years during a second stint at Xavier. For 12 seasons from 2009-2021, Miller was the head coach at Arizona where he led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments, including three runs to the Elite Eight. He got his first NCAA head coaching job at Xavier in 2004, coaching for five seasons while making the NCAA Tournament in each of his final four years.

