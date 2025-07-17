Arch Manning Poses With Ole Miss Rebels Icon Archie Manning's Jersey at Hall of Fame
Texas quarterback Arch Manning continues generating unprecedented buzz as he gears up for his first season as the starting signal-caller for the Longhorns.
Manning hit the road from Austin (Tex.) to Atlanta (Ga.) this week for SEC Media Days with the four-day event taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Upon the first-year starter's arrival, there was a piece of history waiting for him.
Manning's grandfather, and Ole Miss Rebels icon, Archie Manning's jersey was handed to him once he stepped foot in the College Football Hall of Fame.
[Archie] Manning is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame after being inducted in 1989.
It was an impressive scene in the Peach State with Manning posing with his grandfather's jersey upon taking the podium at SEC Media Days.
The two are close with Texas' new quarterback looking up to his grandfather as he paves his own path on the gridiron
“We’re really close,” Manning said. “Like I said, he came over to the house all the time. Went to all my practices in high school. He texts me every single morning no matter what. So he’s just the perfect role model for me. Such a great guy and this camp kind of shows the person he is.”
Manning grew up going to Ole Miss football games and spending time in the Oxford area as a kid with the atmosphere in the Magnolia State standing out to him.
“It’s a little bit different now, I guess,” Manning said of his relationship to Ole Miss. “I grew up going to games. We had a place in Oxford. I’d spend a lot of the summer there and go to at least a game a year. Now, I guess, not as much.
“But they’ve got a really good coach and a really good team. Spent some time with Austin a few weeks ago. He’s a really good guy. He’s got a helluva arm. They’re in for a good year.”
Now, Manning will prepare for his first season as a starting quarterback in the Southeastern Conference with the former No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class generating unprecedented buzz.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.