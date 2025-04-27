Day 3 Recap: Ole Miss Football Has Multiple Selections on Final Day of 2025 NFL Draft
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remained well-represented on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple selections on Saturday night in Green Bay.
WIth three more selections on Saturday night, Ole Miss inched closer towards history with near double-digit Rebels taken in the draft.
The first Rebel off the board on Day 3 was wide receiver Jordan Watkins after being selected with the final pick of the fourth round (No. 138 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers.
Watkins was the first of four offensive players taken by San Fransisco 49ers over the course of the draft.
Watkins will fit right into the Niners' offense where he could see a role that is very similar to the role he was in at Ole Miss.
He could be used as a deep threat wide receiver while the secondary has their eyes on Brandon Aiyuk.
Watkins' stock was boosted significantly after his NFL Combine performance where he looked very solid in the drills but what really stuck out was his impressive 4.37 second 40 yard dash.
The talented wideout's official career numbers in three season with Ole Miss stand at 142 receptions for 2096 yards and 15 career touchdowns, one of which was a punt return for a touchdown in 2023.
The second Rebel to be taken was Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr as he was selected in the fifth round to the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 172 overall pick.
Paul is currently projected to be in a position to battle for a starting role as an inside linebacker over the course of the summer and into the season.
The Mississippi native has a very physical and energy expensive play style as every play it feels like he was shot out of a cannon the way he flys around the field.
Paul is also a great open field tacklers with great play recognition, and every time there is a dynamic tackle or a disruption in the run-game it feels like Paul is apart of it one way or another.
Paul only played one season with the Rebels but in his only year in Oxford he shined recording 88 total tackles (50 solos), 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, an interception, 2 fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
The the final Ole Miss player drafted was JJ Pegues who was selected in the sixth round with the No. 180 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pegues is a versitile player as he did not play defense till after his redshirt freshman year at Auburn, and as great as he is on defense, the Rebels saw succseful offense packages including the big man running and blocking.
Pegues is projected to be in a rotational type role with the Raiders and could be used in special teams packages as a blocker or extra lineman as he tries to push for a spot on the 53 man roster as the season begins.
Day 3 capped of one of the best drafts in Ole Miss history as the eight selections were the most in school history in the seven round draft era.
