Expert Computer Model Predicts Score of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program preparing for a non-conference matchup against the Tulane Green Wave.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the contest riding a three-game winning streak with a pair of SEC victories under their belts with all eyes on the task ahead.
Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall has pieced together a strong program in New Orleans (La.) with the Green Wave presenting a unique challenge in Week 4.
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases," Kiffin said. "Great special teams plays. Obviously, they play good defense and now with this quarterback, you know much different than what — we prepare in the offseason after spring ball for the upcoming opponent so very rare that outside of a portal window you can get a quarterback.
"That’s changed a lot with them. He’s looks like one of the best players in America and they got really good scheme and they they play really hard defense. Same defensive structure and coaching than when we played Troy here.
"They do a great job tackling. They play really physical. This is one of the better-coached teams in the whole country.”
Now, with game week officially arriving, what are the early predictions for the non-conference clash between Ole Miss and Tulane?
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -455
- Tulane: +350
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
The SP+ Computer Model Prediction: Ole Miss Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Tulane Green Wave with a 86 percent of taking home a win.
Kiffin and Co. are 17-point favorites, according to the expert mode, with a final score prediction of 37-20 in the Ole Miss Rebels' favor.
Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with both programs eyeing statement victories in Week 4.
