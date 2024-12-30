Keys to an Ole Miss Football Win Over Duke in the Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels didn't end the season the way they wanted to after a loss to Florida all but eliminated them from playoff contention, but this team is looking for a 10th win and 29 wins in three years.
In order to reach that pinnacle, they will have to get by the Duke Blue Devils in Thursday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Duke has lost some key players to the portal already as it heads to Jacksonville after a 9-3 season under coach Manny Diaz.
With that being said, let's take a look at some keys for Ole Miss' matchup with the Blue Devils.
Fast Start Offensively
The goal for the Rebels should be to score on the first scripted drive which could open up some room to take shots as the game progresses.
Look for a big game from quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing the football, but it will also be interesting to see if Ole Miss can consistently run the football. Could we see a "passing of the torch" to Austin Simmons at some point if Dart puts up big numbers early?
No Turnovers
The Rebels weren't overly turnover prone this season but had a couple in what seemed to be some big moments in 2024. The Duke defensive unit led the ACC in fumbles forced and fumbles recovered in 2024, another way you let opponents stay in ballgames.
For Ole Miss to claim its 10th win of the season, it will have to play clean, and taking care of the football is a huge part of that.
Swarm the QB
Look for the Rebels' front to get after Duke's new starting quarterback Henry Belin with guys like Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues, Jared Ivey, and Princely Umanmielen playing in their final college games. If Ole Miss gets after Duke, you could see another "passing of the torch" moment with some of the younger defensive linemen.