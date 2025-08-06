Lane Kiffin Details Why Ole Miss Football Opted Out of SEC Netflix Documentary
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a critical offseason in Oxford with the program preparing for a new era in the Magnolia State.
All eyes are on first-year starter Austin Simmons as he gears up for the 2025 seasonin hopes of carrying the torch passed by Jaxson Dart.
But prior to the upcoming fall, Netflix has dropped an SEC docuseries on the Southeastern Conference with a behind-the-scenes look the 2024 season.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program elected to bypass the opportunity to be featured in the documentary series rather than have cameras in the locker room.
This week, Kiffin opened up on his reasoning behind opting out.
“What you see is what you get here,” Kiffin said. “I really just never wanted cameras to be there. I felt like it’s always just been a little phony, and I’ve just always been against it. For a team perspective, I just don’t think it’s good.”
Along with Ole Miss, the Texas Longhorns, Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners were not involved in the series.
Ole Miss will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a showdown against the Georgia State Panthers set to take place in Vaught Hemingway.
