Lane Kiffin's Take: How CFP Metrics and Nine-Game SEC Slate Will Mater Moving Forward
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from opening the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a clash against the Georgia State Panthers.
After a productive offseason in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. are set to debut a new-look roster on Saturday night in Week 1 with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
On Wednesday, Kiffin hopped on the SEC Teleconference where he was asked about the new nine-game Southeastern Conference slate and changes to the College Football Playoff metrics.
What were Kiffin's thoughts on the new changes being made across college football? Kiffin's take on the SEC moving forward with a nine-game slate?
Ole Miss' shot-caller dove into how the changes will "really matter" moving foward.
Lane Kiffin's Take: SEC Teleconference Edition
Productive Change to CFP Metrics
“(I’m) obviously not in charge. I think that that sounds good. The metrics and finally using it more should have been that way already. Kind of unfortunate that we’re that far behind the other sports when they’ve already figured that out. That we’re now discussing this.
"I wish they would have that more figured out and finalized versus just saying, ‘Oh, it’s going to be used.’ Then you still have the humans, you know, deciding.”
SEC Moving To Nine-Game Schedule
“I just hope when you’re going to take the hardest schedules in the country, by far, and make them harder that you would know that is going to matter in the selection process and matter a lot.
“Because you look at the sports who does and it matters who you play, where you play, how hard (the opponent is) and that’s how you end up judging win-loss records instead of just looking at win-loss records.”
