Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 SEC Matchup
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will hit the road to Norman in Week 9 for an SEC showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners with both programs eyeing statement wins on Saturday.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses after falling to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 behind a strong showing from quarterback Gunner Stockton.
"Extremely challenging game,” Kiffin said on Wednesday. “Obviously one of the harder places to play in the country and then adding to that what I think, really, in our six years, is the hardest defense we’ve played.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that. They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday morning at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 9 Edition
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going."
Pregame Updates:
- Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earns the start once again with the dual-threat signal-caller looking to make a statement against a Top-15 opponent.
- Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright is active in Week 9 after previously being listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report this week.
- Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander is off of the injury report and is active for Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
First Quarter:
- The Oklahoma Sooners have won the opening coin toss and have deferred. Ole Miss will begin the Top-25 SEC showdown with the ball first.
- Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss comes out the gate firing on all cylinders with three consecutive completions for 44 yards to push the Rebels into Oklahoma territory, but the drive stalls after a Sooners defensive stand. Lucas Carniero drills a 45-yard field goal to get on the board first.
Score Update: Ole Miss 3, Oklahoma 0
- Oklahoma's John Mateer and Co. quickly march into Ole Miss territory on six plays with the Sooners' signal-caller quickly going 3-for-3 with 46 yards through the air. Sooners unable to convert on 3rd-and-14 with Oklahoma settling for a 42-yard field goal. Kick is good to tie things up in Norman.
Score Update: Ole Miss 3, Oklahoma 3
- Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy spearheads a second consecutive scoring drive for the Rebels with Lacy taking a 23-yard rushing attempt to the end-zone for a go-ahead touchdown. 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3
- Defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit forces an Oklahoma 3-and-out on the Sooners' second drive of the game with Brent Venables and Co. electing to punt it away on 4th-and-1.
- Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels march near Oklahoma territory on a 7-play, 27-yard drive, but a bobbled snap on 3rd-and-short stalls the Rebels drive. Ole Miss punts it away to cap off the first quarter with the Rebels offense up to 144 yards through one frame.
End of 1Q: Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 3
Second Quarter:
- Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer connects with Isaiah Sategna III on a quick slant with Sategna turning it up field for a 76-yard touchdown to open the second quarter and tie things up in Norman. 3-play, 83-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 10, Oklahoma 10
-
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.