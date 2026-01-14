National Analyst Calls Out 'Absurd' $4 Million Offer to Alabama Star QB Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson remains in headlines this week amid recent lucrative offers from multiple programs across America as he mulled over his 2026 NFL Draft decision.

The Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes continued monitoring Simpson's draft decision where he ultimately revealed he would officially enter on Tuesday - forgoing his final season of eligibility.

Simpson is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions in his first year as the Tide’s QB1. That included lifting Alabama to an 11-4 record and a first-round victory over Oklahoma in the 2025 College Football Playoffs.

The redshirt-junior with one season of eligibility remaining received lucrative offers from schools across America despite entering his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, Simpson has received massive deals from:

- Miami Hurricanes: $6.5M

- Tennessee Volunteers: $4M

- Ole Miss Rebels: $4M.

Now, analysts across the country have weighed in on the "absurd" offers for the ex-Alabama quarterback.

“It’s absurd. It’s absolutely absurd,” On3’s Andy Staples said during Tuesday’s episode of the Andy & Ari On3 podcast.

“And, look, I don’t how they’re splitting it up, how much is rev-share and how much is in NIL, a guarantee you’re actually not allowed to make unless you can actually show someone on the contract that this company will pay you this, and this company will pay you this. It’s all very much in the theoretical world right now, so I’ll be curious to see what he does.”

For Simpson, his thoughts on the lucrative offers remained the same: He didn't want to be remembered as a guy who departed Alabama for money elsewhere and tarnish what he did in Tuscaloosa.

“Everybody would just remember me as the guy who took all this money and went to Miami or Tennessee for his last year,” Simpson told On3's Chris Low.

“But I was a captain. I put my hand and footprints in the cement at Denny Chimes. I would have lost everything that I built at Alabama.”

Now, he's off to the 2026 NFL Draft after electing to bypass lucrative offers elsewhere - including a reported $4 million offer from the Ole Miss Rebels.

