New York Giants Officially Name Jaxson Dart Starter Ahead of Chargers Matchup
The New York Giants have officially named former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart the organization's starter ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Head coach Brian Daboll and Co. will sit veteran quarterback Russell Wilson and throw Dart in the fire as the franchise's new go-to guy after being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After struggling in a primetime matchup on Sunday night, Wilson went just 18-of-32 for 160 yards and two interceptions.
Following the matchup, the Giants' decision-maker left the door open on a potential quarterback change in New York.
"We’re working through all the personnel decisions," Daboll said when asked if Wilson would remain the starter and then when he'd like to make a decision. "I’m not saying who’s starting or who’s not starting. I’m just saying we’re evaluating everything right now."
Daboll expanded on his initial comment with the organization evaluating all position groups ahead of a Week 4 matchup agaisnt the Los Angeles Chargers.
"We’re evaluating every position right now," Daboll said. "We go through the process of evaluating the personnel and having conversations about the personnel. Every position, every week."
Now, less than 48 hours later, the New York Giants have named former Ole Miss Rebels icon Jaxson Dart the new starting quarterback of the franchise.
Dart, who rewrote the record books during his time with the Rebels in Oxford, helped transform the program during his time with under Lane Kiffin and Co.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Dart will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers with kickoff set for 12 p.m. CT.
