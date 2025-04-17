NFL Draft Watch: Ole Miss Football WR Jordan Watkins Visits San Francisco 49ers
The Ole Miss Rebels are projected to be sending off a myriad of former standouts into the NFL next week as the annual NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.
One name that is hoping to hear his name called in the draft: Jordan Watkins.
The talented wideout is finishing up draft prep with the big day just around the corner, and on Wednesday, April 16, Watkins checked in with the San Francisco 49ers.
Watkins posted via social media a photo in Levi Stadium during a visit with the West Coast club.
He is currently slotted to go in the sixth to seventh round on Day 3 with some mock drafts having Watkins poised to land with the 49ers.
Watkins would be a great fit for San Fransisco as the loss of Deebo Samuel opens a slot for a reciever to make their mark.
He is a solidified deep threat who always finds himself behind defenses and is explosive in the open field.
In his time in college, he spent two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals and his remaining three years of eligibility at Ole Miss.
Over the course of his five seasons, Watkins totaled 2,682 yards on 185 catches and 18 touchdowns as he averaged 14.5 yards a catch.
However, his most notable performance came in 2024 when Ole Miss traveled to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks where Watkins set a program record for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a single game with 8 catches going for 258 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Watkins saw his draft stock rocket up after the NFL Combine in March where he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash, and recorded a 36.5" vertical jump and a 9'11'" broad jump.
As the NFL Draft quickly approaches Watkins and a handful of other Rebels are looking to make their professional dreams come true.
