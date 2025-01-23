Nine Ole Miss Rebels Included in ESPN's 'Best Available' 200 NFL Draft Players
The Ole Miss Rebels have multiple veteran pieces from their roster who are looking to make a home in the National Football League in April, and some of these names are garnering attention for what they could bring to the table for a professional franchise.
Nine Ole Miss players are included in ESPN's Top 200 "best available" NFL Draft players, and the majority of them reside on the defensive side of the football. Defensive linemen Walter Nolen, Jared Ivey, Princely Umanmielen and JJ Pegues all made the cut as did linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul and cornerback Trey Amos.
On offense, quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Tre Harris and tight end Caden Prieskorn are representatives.
This is a continuation of pre-draft hype that some Rebels have received in the weeks leading up to the spring festivities. Dart has been ranked as high as third among draft-eligible quarterbacks, and Nolen, Umanmielen, Ivey and Amos have all received at least one first round projection in mock draft circles.
Nolen has been consistently viewed as a first round draft option after a monster lone season at Ole Miss where he earned consensus All-America honors. He accumulated 26 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024 and was a huge part of the Rebels being able to boast the No. 2 rush defense in the FBS (80.5 yards per game).
Perhaps one of the biggest holes that Ole Miss will have to replace, however, will come in the form of Dart who had a record-breaking career in Oxford. He threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns paired with just six interceptions this season and led the SEC (third in FBS) with 329.2 passing yards per game.
He also earned single-season Ole Miss records in total offense (4,774) and passing yards.
It appears that the Rebels are prepared to turn their quarterbacking duties over to the young Austin Simmons who has shown flashes in his limited opportunities in game action. Simmons is expected to pilot a new-look Ole Miss roster in 2025 that will work to replace all these names and more in an attempt to make another push at the College Football Playoff, a mark the program fell short of in 2024.