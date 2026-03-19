Ole Miss Believes This ACC Transfer Will Become X-Factor Alongside Trinidad Chambliss

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from opening Spring Camp in Oxford with the progam gearing up for a pivotal stretch on the offseason calendar.

In what quickly became a chaotic offseason for the program, Golding and Co. have reloaded the roster in the Magnolia State with over 30 additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With over a handful of Top-100 signees added to the roster, there remains buzz surrounding an ACC pass-catcher and the impact he can have with Trinidad Chambliss as his signal-caller.

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. emerged as a hot commodity in the free agent market with the likes of the Washington Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats battling Ole Miss for his services before the Rebels ultimately landed his signature.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility as multiple SEC schools pique his interest - but it was Ole Miss that made it happen after inking a deal.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

Sep 20, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) runs as Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) attempts to tackle during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Gill Jr. joins a talented receiving corps where Chambliss returns for the 2026 season with an embarrassment of riches at his disposal.

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he totaled 30 touchdowns; surging as one of the top signal-callers in America.

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with a one-two punch of Chambliss and Gill Jr. emerging as a hot topic as the offseason continues.

More Ole Miss News:

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Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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