The Pittsburgh #Steelers held a pre-draft visit with #OleMiss CB Trey Amos on Tuesday.



Amos, 23, measures 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He's projected to be a late second-round pick.



Amos totaled 50 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and… pic.twitter.com/FXP3DkNnvC