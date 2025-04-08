Ole Miss Football CB Trey Amos Visits Pittsburgh Steelers, Receives Round 2 Grade
As the NFL Draft draws closer, more and more Ole Miss Rebels are meeting with NFL organizations for pre-draft interviews.
While many of these Rebels have received a plethora of attention, and for good reason, one Rebel in particular has seemingly flown under the radar: star cornerback Trey Amos.
Amos met with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Tuesday for a pre-draft interview, and is now projected as a second round draft pick according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.
Amos has also visited the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and many others as well.
The senior from New Iberia (LA) started his career at UL-Lafayette, spending three seasons in Lafayette until transferring to Alabama for the 2023 season, before transferring to Ole Miss this past offseason.
Amos made a seamless transition from the Sun Belt to the SEC, although he saw limited action while at Alabama, he still made an impact.
Amos has shown increased production in every season of his college career, and is coming off his most productive season yet, recording 50 total tackles, 13 passes defended, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble, all while appearing in every game of the Rebels 2024 campaign.
Amos' draft stock put him as a 3rd-4th round selection at the end of the season, but has seen his stock rise significantly over the past few months, thanks in large part to a great NFL Combine performance.
Mel Kiper Jr's. latest mock draft has Amos as the 44th pick (pick number 12 in round 2) in the NFL Draft.
Terrific press-coverage and man-to-man defense, while also being able to play zone defense effectively makes Amos stand out as one of, if not the most versatile cornerback in this years draft class, which has also helped to increase his stock ahead of the draft.
