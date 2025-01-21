Ole Miss Football Finishes 2024 Ranked No. 11 in Final AP Poll
Ole Miss football had a rollercoaster season, to say the least.
The Rebels finished 10-3 on the year, capped off with a dominant 55-20 win over Duke in the Gator Bowl back on Jan. 2 where they earned their second-straight 10 win season in the process. Despite this solid number in the win column, Ole Miss missed out on one of its primary goals entering this season: reaching the College Football Playoff.
Still, the Rebels' final efforts in the 2024 campaign were rewarded on Tuesday with a solid ranking in the final installment of the AP Top 25. Ole Miss came in at No. 11 in the rankings, up five spots from their previous ranking of 16 that came ahead of the Gator Bowl. You can view the entire poll here.
In total, Ole Miss is one of seven SEC programs to be included in the final AP Poll, joining the following teams in the Top 25:
4. Texas Longhorns
6. Georgia Bulldogs
9. Tennessee Volunteers
11. Ole Miss Rebels
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
19. South Carolina Gamecocks
22. Missouri Tigers
The LSU Tigers (39), Florida Gators (7) and Texas A&M Aggies (1) all received votes in the poll as well.
This ties the second-highest finish in the AP Poll for the Rebels since Lane Kiffin assumed the role of the team's head coach ahead of the 2020 season. Ole Miss also finished 11th to conclude the 2021 season, and the record-high under Kiffin came last year with a finish at No. 9 following a Peach Bowl win over Penn State.
The Rebels are set to replace a good deal of talent from their 2024 roster this offseason, but their efforts in the transfer portal are a testament to the fact that they are hoping to challenge once again for a College Football Playoff berth in 2025. Ole Miss will open its season at home on Aug. 30 against Georgia State.