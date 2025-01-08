Ole Miss Football Hosting West Virginia Transfer WR Traylon Ray
The Ole Miss Rebels lost a couple of wide receivers to the transfer portal late last week in Ayden Williams and Noreel White, but the program is now eyeing a new pass catcher out of the transfer market in Traylon Ray, formerly of West Virginia.
On3 reported the news of Ray's visit on Wednesday. Ray went down with an injury during a November game against Baylor, and he saw action in 10 games this season, hauling in 28 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns. He logged two seasons with the Mountaineers prior to his entrance into the portal.
Ray was rated as a four-star prospect out of North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Fla.) in the 2023 class, earning a ranking as the No. 54 wide receiver nationally and No. 61 player out of the state in that cycle. He signed with the Mountaineers over offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Florida, Miami and others.
As mentioned above, Ray is coming off an injury that required surgery in the 2024 season, but the news of his visit comes on the heels of two Ole Miss receivers entering the portal in the last week. The loss of Ayden Williams and Noreel White certainly impact the depth at the position for the Rebels along with losing some key production in Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells to the NFL Draft.
Should the Rebels land Ray out of the portal, he would join fellow pass catchers Caleb Odom (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) and Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) who have committed to Ole Miss as transfers this offseason.